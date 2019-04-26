We tried 8 types of Trader Joe’s ‘Two-Buck Chuck’ wine and decided one isn’t worth the money

caption One reviewer said this wine tasted like a “melted Jolly Rancher.” source Áine Cain / Business Insider

Trader Joe’s line of Charles Shaw wines – also known as “Two-Buck Chuck” – are cheap.

Business Insider’s retail desk recently did a wine tasting with a number of these wines.

We universally loathed the Charles Shaw white zinfandel.

You can pick up a bottle of Trader Joe’s Charles Shaw wine for just $3.99.

So I almost feel silly complaining about the quality of wine that costs less than a venti latte at Starbucks. The stuff goes by the nickname “Two-Buck Chuck,” after all. It’s not like Trader Joe’s is hoodwinking us with this stuff.

Still, at Business Insider’s workplace wine tasting, a few of the Charles Shaw bottles went down pretty easy. My four colleagues and I even enjoyed a few of the cheap red wines.

But I’m afraid I can’t say the same for the first wine we tasted that evening: the white zinfandel. In fact, when I took my first sip of that bright pink drink, I couldn’t say much of anything at all. I mostly just winced.

I’m not a wine snob. From an oenological perspective, I’m pretty much a philistine and not a particularly picky one, at that. But the white zinfandel was something else – sickly sweet with a burning kick and a stubborn aftertaste. For me, it called to mind candy and regret.

“It tastes like a headache,” one reviewer wrote. Another colleague likened the taste to that of a “melted Jolly Rancher.”

We all gave the white zinfandel rock-bottom ratings. I’d say that, if you’re in the market for a cheap bottle of Charles Shaw, the zin is the one to avoid.