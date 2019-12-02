New data shows traders are betting on a painful holiday season for America’s biggest retailers

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Short positions held against the SPDR S&P Retail ETF reached 666% last week, according to data from S3 Partners, a financial analytics firm.

It’s the highest level of bets against big retailers such as Macy’s and Kohl’s since March.

The boost in short positions comes after weak retail earnings at the end of November and a “calm” Black Friday, according to Oliver Chen of Cowen.

Traders are betting against some of the biggest retailers in the US ahead of the holiday season.

Short positions being held against the SPDR S&P Retail ETF – which includes companies such as Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Walmart – last week reached 666% of the fund’s available shares, according to data from financial-analytics provider S3 Partners.

That’s the highest level of short positions since March, and is more than triple its level from a year ago.

The boom in short positions against some of the best-known retailers comes after disappointing quarterly earnings at the end of November. Retailers such as Home Depot, Macy’s, and Kohl’s all cut their full-year profit outlooks in the third quarter, falling short of Wall Street’s expectations and signaling trouble ahead.

That’s a problem because the holiday shopping season, which includes Black Friday and Cyber Monday, can make or break the entire year for some retailers. In 2018, a strong holiday season boosted retailers such as Target, Lululemon, American Eagle, and Kohl’s.

But 2019 has been a tough year for retailers, as chains such as Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy and companies such as Sears, Kmart, and Walmart have had to shut stores. The struggle has been reflected in stock prices of major retailers as well. Macy’s has shed 48% this year through Friday’s close, while Kohl’s has shed 28%.

In addition, Black Friday has been losing popularity as shoppers increasingly prefer to find deals online, according a survey by Morning Consult. Weak season-to-date traffic, difficult weather, and a shorter holiday calendar could “collectively be an overhang to holiday spending,” wrote Oliver Chen of Cowen in a note Saturday, according to Forbes.

Still, Cyber Monday might not make up for a “calm” Black Friday, Chen wrote. While he sees online growth between 20% and 30% in the holiday season, he expects that overall sales will grow only between 2% and 3%.