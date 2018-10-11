The NBA season hasn’t even started yet and Trae Young already hit a game-winner from near half court

Fifth overall draft pick Trae Young is a threat to become the NBA’s next great fearless shooter, with a range that covers half the court.

On Wednesday, Young showed off his impressive shooting abilities, drilling a game-winning three from the center court logo with just seconds left in the Hawks preseason game against the Spurs.

Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young is ready for the NBA season to start.

Young, the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, became one of the must-see college basketball players of last year with his fearless shooting, playing with a Steph Curry-esque belief that no shot on the court was too distant as long as he had an open look.

On Wednesday night, Young proved his shooting from distance is pro-ready. With the Hawks tied with the San Antonio Spurs, 127-127, and just seconds left on the clock, Young spotted up from the logo at center court and pulled the trigger on the game-winning attempt.

He hit nothing but net.

G O O D N I G H T#TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/yuwfpiY2gz — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 11, 2018

Like Curry, Young’s range makes him close to unguardable and should go a long way in helping the Hawks offense spread the floor as he will clearly be a threat to score from almost anywhere on the court. While it’s just the preseason, it’s exciting to see that Young’s shot is ready for the big leagues.

The Atlanta Hawks will open their 2018-19 season on October 17 against the New York Knicks.