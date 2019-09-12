Drug traffickers in Australia allegedly tried to hide 1.2 tons of drugs under seaweed. They were thwarted by a seal.

caption A seal stood in the away. source Mike Blake/Reuters

Five men in Australia have been arrested in connection to a drug bust on September 2.

Authorities found about 1.2 US tons worth of drugs on a Western Australian island.

The police were tipped off to the drugs by locals who noticed that members of a yacht crew were acting strangely.

Two men, from the UK and France, allegedly attempted to outrun the police, but their efforts were thwarted by a giant sleeping seal, Geraldton Volunteer Marine Rescue Service Vice Commander Damien Healy told the Australia Broadcasting Company.

Chris Dawson, Western Australia’s police commissioner, believes the arrests have “disrupted a big international drug syndicate.” All men are due in court within the next few months.

Police began to search the island after locals alerted authorities to a yacht that had run aground after passing over a patch of coral. The crew, they said, was acting strangely; during an overhead search, police spotted Antoine Dicenta, 51 of France, and Graham Palmer, 34 of the UK, attempting to escape, per the Australian Broadcasting Company.

At the time, the men allegedly had 1.2 US tons of drugs worth about $690 million, according to Newsweek. They allegedly hid the methylamphetamine, cocaine, and ecstasy in bags and tried to disguise it under seaweed, ABC reported.

The men attempted to hide, but a police helicopter spotted the pair because one was wearing a pink shirt, Geraldton Volunteer Marine Rescue Service Vice Commander Damien Healy told the Australian Broadcasting Company. The two then tried to make it to a small, inflatable dinghy and escape the island. Only something was standing – or rather sleeping – in their way.

It was a large seal.

“They woke it up and it jumped up with its big chest out and bellowed at them,” Healy said. “The guys basically had the choice of going through the seal or getting arrested and they ended up choosing getting arrested.”

Chris Dawson, Western Australia’s police commissioner, says that three others have been arrested since, calling them “shore party.”

“They were in another boat and they were ready to receive,” Dawson told ABC radio. “We’ve disrupted an international big drug syndicate here.”

On Wednesday, 50-year-old New South Wales resident, Angus Bruce Jackson, was detained at the Perth airport, and Jason Dean Lassiter, 45 of the US, and Scott Felix Jones, 35 of the UK, were arrested in the city of Perth, according to Seven News Australia.

All five men have refused bail and remain in custody, The Guardian reported. Dicenta and Palmer already appeared in court and are scheduled to do so again on September 20. Lassiter is due in court on September 26, Jones on October 8, and Jackson on November 21.