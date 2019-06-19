A train carrying grenades and bombs has derailed in Nevada

caption The train derailment in Wells, Nevada. source Elko County Sheriff’s Office

A public-safety alert from the Elko City and County Public Safety Department posted on Twitter said that the train derailed around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The train was carrying bombs, ammonium nitrate, and grenades.

It remains unclear which company the train belongs to and if anyone was injured in the incident.

Video posted on Twitter shows smoke billowing from the train.

A train carrying bombs, ammonium nitrate, and grenades has derailed in Elko County, Nevada.

According to a public-safety alert from the Elko City and County Public Safety Department posted on Twitter, the train derailed in Wells, Nevada, around 10:20 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that 19 railroad cars were involved in the derailment.

“Rail cars containing munitions are located at the opposite end of the train, away from the derailment,” the sheriff’s department said.

Video posted on Twitter showed smoke billowing from the train.

It remains unclear which company train belongs to and if any of the cars that derailed were carrying hazardous materials. It is unknown if anyone has been injured in the incident.

Emergency responders at the scene said they found a “white powdery substance” all over the ground near the derailment. The sheriff’s department said the white powder was ammonium nitrate, a chemical compound commonly used in fertilizers and explosives.

We just got notice from the Sheriffs office that I-80 both directions is closed due to a train derailment East of Wells. We will do our best to update you as we get more information. #nvroads #nvwx — NWS Elko (@NWSElko) June 19, 2019

Lt. McKinney of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 13 he believed the train was also carrying military munitions.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office said Interstate 80 was closed in both directions near Wells, in northeast Nevada, following the derailment.

In 2004, flammable cargo – including ammonium nitrate – exploded at the Ryongchon rail station in North Korea, near its border with China. The disaster killed at least 54 people and injured 1,249, according to The New York Times.