A trans dad underwent $30,000 worth of fertility treatments to have a baby. He says his insurance company refused to pay.

caption Seth and his family. source Pregnantish

Seth is a transgender man who underwent fertilization treatments to conceive a child with his wife.

He said that though he got a new job to ensure his fertility treatments would be covered by his insurance, the insurance company refused to pay.

Seth appeared on an episode of “Pregnantish,” a new podcast hosted by Andrea Syrtash that features people who have had “unconventional paths to parenthood,” to talk about his experience.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Like many young men looking to start families with their partners, Seth wanted to have children with his wife. Because he’s transgender, he planned to undergo in vitro fertilization – extracting his eggs so they could be fertilized outside the body – with his wife carrying the baby to term.

But IVF is not a cheap procedure, with one round of medications costing about $20,000. Seth said that he took a job with insurance that covered the procedure but that when it came time to foot the bill he was denied coverage, costing him and his wife about $30,000, a total they are still working to pay off.

Seth shared his experience of going off testosterone to undergo the fertility treatments, as well as the battle with his insurance company to cover those treatments, on the first episode of “Pregnantish,” a new podcast hosted by Andrea Syrtash featuring the stories of people who have had “unconventional paths to parenthood.”

Seth had to be off testosterone to ensure he could undergo the fertility treatments – a waiting period that stretched 9 months

At 25 years old, Seth, who declined to give his last name for the podcast interview, started taking testosterone as a part of his gender-affirmation process. While testosterone is a common part of many people’s journey toward gender affirmation, it can also render a person unable to conceive children.

The benefits of medically transitioning outweighed the cons, but Seth said he still felt a loss at the idea of not being able to have biological children.

“You just weigh everything, and you get to a point where you realize that all of the possible costs are worth it because there’s only one way to move forward,” Seth said on the podcast. “And that definitely was the case for me. But I grieved deeply that I thought that I was losing my opportunity to be a genetic parent.”

Seth said he didn’t think he’d ever have a long-term partner or family when he started his transition process, partially because of the complicated nature of trying to start a family after transitioning. But a few years later he fell in love with his wife, and they decided to do it.

“I always knew, from very young, that I wanted to be a parent,” Seth said. “And I had this idea many years ago, just thinking about it, where I was like, ‘Well, you know, if I have eggs and I know I’m going to be partnered with someone who has a uterus, my partner could carry my baby.'”

caption Seth and his child. source Pregnantish

Seth’s body began showing symptoms like periods when he went off testosterone

For the fertility treatments to fully work, Seth went off testosterone. That stretched into a yearlong ordeal when his insurance company refused to pay for the treatments, he said.

Seth said that during that year, his body was affected by not being on testosterone and began to “return to the natural state” that it “would be in without external medication,” showing symptoms like periods again.

“It was absolutely as hard as the year that led up to me transitioning, which was one of the most difficult periods of my life,” Seth said. “And it was hard because I was having that experience, but it also was hard because of that fight with the insurance, which, ultimately, we were denied coverage.”

source Getty

Many insurance companies don’t cover fertility treatments for trans people

Seth said he took a job in Massachusetts to ensure his insurance would cover fertility treatments, because the state has mandated infertility coverage in commercial health insurance. Seth had medically transitioned under the supervision of a doctor, rendering him infertile, and he believed that under state law his plan covered him for fertility preservation.

However, he said, when the preauthorization statement came back, the insurance company had denied his request for coverage.

Seth said that he and his wife appealed to the local department of health and that each time the family was told that these kinds of fertility-preservation treatments applied to people with cancer.

After a long battle with their insurance company, Seth and his wife decided to go forward with IVF and foot the $30,000 bill themselves. They now have a healthy child.

“I viewed it as an opportunity to maybe have a child with my wife, and that opportunity had to be enough,” Seth said. “We were really lucky.”