‘I was just shocked’: Here are the biggest takeaways from Fiona Hill’s damning impeachment testimony against Trump

caption Fiona Hill, former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council, arrives to review her previous testimony in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Trump led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington on November 4, 2019. source Leah Millis/Reuters

The transcript of testimony from Fiona Hill, the former top adviser on Russia in the Trump administration, was released on Friday by House investigators leading the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Hill, who previously served as a senior director for Russian and Eurasian affairs before stepping down this summer, testified before House lawmakers in mid-October.

Her testimony presented a damning picture of a shadow effort to pressure Ukraine into launching investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, and a conspiracy theory linked to the 2016 presidential election.

Hill began working in the Trump administration in April 2017. Prior to that, she was a widely respected academic and expert on Europe and Russia, directing the Center on the United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution from 2009 to 2017. She also served as national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia at the National Intelligence Council from 2006 to 2009.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s refusal to testify thus far makes Hill’s account crucial in terms of the view from the National Security Council on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Upon the release of the transcript of Hill’s testimony, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff tweeted: “This is first-hand testimony on how the levers of government were abused to help the president politically, at the cost of our national security.”

Some of the biggest takeaways from Hill’s testimony: