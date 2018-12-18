Here are the stars behind all of the Transformers in ‘Bumblebee’

caption Angela Bassett and Justin Theroux play villains in “Bumblebee.” source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures, Paramount

“Bumblebee” features a few familiar Transformers for fans of the franchise.

Oscar-nominated actress Angela Bassett voices the first female Transformer in the movie series.

Justin Theroux and Dylan O’Brien are also among the voice cast for the prequel premiering Friday.

“Transformers” spin-off “Bumblebee” is in theaters Friday and you may recognize a few familiar voices.

Unlike previous “Transformers” movies, you don’t need a guide to keep up with the amount of Autobots and Decepticons seen on screen. But there are a few famous, unexpected voices behind the ones in the prequel.

From the first-ever female-voiced Transformer to voice actors who have played some of your favorite cartoon characters, see the faces behind the bots in “Bumblebee.”

Bumblebee’s origin story follows the fan favorite as he gets sent to Earth in 1987.

caption At the start of the film, he’s known as B-127. source Paramount Pictures

Throughout the movie franchise, Bumblebee has been known for not having a voice. Instead, he speaks using a radio dial. But here, there’s a familiar actor who briefly lends Bee his vocals at the movie’s start.

The “Maze Runner” star, Dylan O’Brien, provides Bee with his voice before he transforms into the lovable yellow Volkswagen Beetle.

caption Dylan O’Brien at the “Bumblebee” premiere on December 9, 2018 in Hollywood, California. source David Livingston/Getty Images

O’Brien was seriously injured in 2016 while shooting for the final “Maze Runner” film was taking place. The actor questioned whether or not he wanted to be in a movie again or end his career.

Optimus Prime returns briefly in this prequel to send his pal Bumblebee to Earth.

caption Prime isn’t in “Bumblebee” a lot. source Paramount Pictures

He tells Bumblebee he needs to scout out Earth and protect it until the rest of the Autobots can arrive to meet him.

Peter Cullen has voiced the character since the first film in 2007.

Cullen also provided the voice to Optimus Prime on the ’80s animated series, “Transformers.” Other than the Autobot, he has voiced Eeyore on cartoons and commercials.

Dropkick is one of two Decepticons who follows Bumblebee to Earth.

caption Dropkick is bent on wanting to kill humans. source Paramount Pictures

In the film, Dropkick transforms into an AMC Javelin.

He’s voiced by “The Leftovers” actor Justin Theroux.

caption This was one name we were surprised to see in the credits. source Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

“I’m no short of wanting world domination in this movie,” Theroux told E! about his role in the movie. “It’s a very clever origin story for ‘Transformers.'”

The actor described the movie as a blend of “My Bodyguard” and “E.T.”

Shatter is the first female Transformer to appear in the movies.

caption Shatter leads the Decepticon search to find Bumblebee on Earth. source Paramount Pictures

The car becomes a Plymouth Satellite in “Bumblebee.”

Oscar-nominated Angela Bassett voices the level-headed Decepticon.

caption Bassett has had a huge year. She also appeared in “Black Panther” and “Mission: Impossible — Fallout.” source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“She’s the brains of the operation,” Bassett told the women of “The Talk.” “They’re trying to find out where Bumblebee is and extract some information from him about where the Autobots are. I had a great time playing this villain of sorts.”

Blitzwing is one more Decepticon in “Bumblebee.”

caption Blitzwing is seen in the movie’s beginning. source Paramount Pictures

When the first trailer for “Bumblebee” dropped, many assumed this was a version of the Transformer Starscream.

Blitzwing transforms into a red and white jet and fighter-bomber.

He’s voiced by David Sobolov, who is no stranger to the “Transformers” universe.

caption Sobolov has voiced legendary Transformer, Shockwave. source JB Lacroix/WireImage

Sobolov voiced Depth Charge in the ’90s “Transformers Beast Wars” and Shockwave in “Transformers Prime.” You may also notice his voice from the CW’s “Legends of Tomorrow” or “The Flash” where he voices Flash villain, Gorilla Grodd.