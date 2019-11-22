A transgender woman says she was forced to remove her makeup with hand sanitizer for a DMV photo

caption Jaydee Dolinar told NBC News that she was forced to remove her makeup with hand sanitizer at a Salt Lake City DMV last Wednesday. source Fox13

Dolinar told NBC News that she needed a new driver’s license after her purse had been stolen and made an appointment at the Fairpark Driver License Office in Salt Lake City, Utah, for Wednesday, November 13.

Dolinar said that a DMV worker said she would have to remove her makeup in order to obtain a new ID photo, saying Dolinar’s appearance didn’t match her gender as recognized by legal documents, which still mark Dolinar as “male.”

Dolinar was handed a bottle of hand sanitizer from the DMV worker and proceeded to remove her makeup with a paper towel, she told NBC News.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that representatives from the Utah Department of Safety Driver License Division reached out to Dolinar to apologize and plan to send Dolinar a license with the original photo she took with her makeup on.

Jaydee Dolinar, a graduate teaching assistant and doctoral student in archaeology at the University of Utah, told NBC News reporter Gwen Aviles on Tuesday that she needed a new driver’s license after her purse was stolen. Dolinar said she made an appointment at the Fairpark Driver License Office in Salt Lake City, Utah, for Wednesday, November 13.

Dolinar brought with her to the appointment the required documents, she told NBC News. Dolinar added that, since her ID card that was stolen showed her image and gender from prior to her gender transition, she “was fully prepared” to have to say her “dead name.”

A “dead name” describes a transgender person’s given name if it’s different from the name they choose to be called.

What Dolinar wasn’t prepared for, she told NBC News, was that she would be asked to remove her makeup before getting a new photo ID.

Dolinar was allowed to take a photo while she was wearing makeup, but then was told by a DMV worker that “wearing makeup would be confusing to the system,” she told NBC News. “The employee said because my appearance didn’t match my gender, it wouldn’t be able to be picked up by the facial recognition software.”

Dolinar told Glamour that a DMV worker said she wouldn’t be granted a new ID unless she removed her makeup

In an interview with Glamour staff writer Jenny Singer, Dolinar said that the DMV worker “showed no empathy” and told her she wouldn’t be granted a new ID unless she removed her makeup.

Dolinar then told Glamour that the DMV employees proceeded to hand her a bottle of hand sanitizer and paper towels.

“She’s in a position of authority. I’m going to trust her,” Dolinar told Glamour she recalled thinking this to herself as she began to cry and remove the makeup from her face.

In the Glamour interview, Dolinar said that she has gone through some steps to change the gender marker on her driver’s license to match her current gender identity, but has not completed all parts of the process. The legal process varies by state, and in Utah, according to Lambda Legal, it requires a person to file a court order and a petition stating they are not a sex offender.

An official from the Utah Department of Public Safety told Fox13 that the department ‘would definitely never support disrespecting any individual’ in their offices

Chris Caras, the director of the Utah Department of Public Safety Driver License Division, told Fox13, a Salt Lake City-based Fox affiliate, that the department learned of Dolinar’s incident the following day.

Caras told Fox13 that the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported a miscommunication with the supervisor over a policy that prohibits “extreme makeup.”

The policy, Caras told Fox13, refers to makeup that is extreme in nature or that results in a material change that would alter a person’s appearance, complicating a photo ID from previous images, or facilitating some type of fraud.

Speaking of Dolinar’s incident, Caras told Fox13, “We would definitely never support disrespecting any individual in our offices.”

Caras added in the Fox13 story that as a response to Dolinar’s forced makeup removal at the Salt Lake City DMV, additional training for officials would take place in partnership with the Transgender Education Advocates (TEA) of Utah.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Caras said the department’s Driver License Division reached out to Dolinar and have plans to send her a license with the original photo she took, prior to her removing her makeup. The Tribune added that Dolinar said she hasn’t received any communication from the division and felt the apology was disingenuous.

Jaydee Dolinar, the Utah Department of Public Safety Driver License Division, and the ACLU, respectively, did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.