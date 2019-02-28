Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan is ‘fully prepared’ for surgery, warns seniors ‘never to jump out of bed’

Facebook / Khaw Boon Wan

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan is “fully prepared” for the surgery he is slated to undergo on Friday (Mar 1), after an accident at home on Wednesday fractured his arm.

The minister also said in a Facebook post that his accident serves as a “timely reminder to all fellow seniors never to jump out of bed”.

He also thanked the public for their well-wishes and for keeping him in their prayers.

“I’m in the best of hands and looking forward to a full recovery,” he wrote, adding that he would have to be patient in getting better as “the bones’ recovery can take several weeks”.

The 66-year-old also used the opportunity to remind senior citizens to take their time when getting out of bed.

“My accident at home is a timely reminder to all fellow seniors never to jump out of bed. At our age, it’s important to get up, pump the heart, stand up, feel that you are steady before taking the first step,” he wrote.

Among the well-wishers in the comments section was Minister for Home Affairs and Law, K Shanmugam, who wrote: “Take care Boon Wan. Don’t try to type w one hand!”

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Monday that Minister Khaw was on extended medical leave. He will resume duties when he is able to do so, the statement said.

While he’s recuperating, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan has stepped in as the Acting Minister for Transport to ensure that the “ongoing discussions with Malaysia on several transport matters will continue to be well coordinated”.

