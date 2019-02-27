SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 February 2019 – Singapore-headquartered company TranSwap clinches Gold Award for Payment Tech Category (Startup) at the IFTA Fintech Achievement Award 2018. The award ceremony took place yesterday, 26 February 2019 in Hong Kong.





The inaugural IFTA Fintech Achievement Award 2018 celebrates outstanding achievements for implementing information technology solutions to financial services creatively and innovatively. It is co-organised by the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia Limited (IFTA) and PR Asia. Deloitte China was the appointed Honorary Auditor.





TranSwap’s award is a recognition of its outstanding achievements and an inspiration to the Fintech community in Hong Kong and beyond. As a cross-border payment platform, TranSwap helps SMEs streamline their payment processes and seamlessly make FX payments at the most competitive rates to more than 45 countries.





Benjamin Wong, co-founder and CEO of TranSwap, said, “It is a great privilege and honour to receive the Gold Award for the Payment Tech Category (Startup). Providing fast and fuss-free cross-border payment experience for SMEs is at the heart of everything we do, and we’re delighted that the recognition places TranSwap at the forefront of the Fintech industry.”





Kindly refer to the link below for more information: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/m7i0y8azas3rz0d/AACQP2VpsmYkjtJH7TO2MI8pa?dl=0