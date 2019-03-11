A new viral challenge for ‘bored teens’ is inspiring people to clean up trash in parks and beaches

caption A viral Facebook post and hashtag called #trashtag are inspiring people to start cleaning up. source Johannes P. Christo/Reuters

People are sharing photos of littered areas before and after cleaning them up as part of the viral #trashtag challenge.

The #trashtag challenge dates back to 2015, but gained popularity through a recent Facebook post.

Beaches, parks, nature trails, and other outdoor spaces just got a lot cleaner thanks to a new viral challenge.

The #trashtag challenge involves taking photos of a littered area before and after cleaning it up. Facebook user Byron Román ignited the trend with a viral post.

“Here is a new #challenge for all you bored teens,” Román wrote. “Take a photo of an area that needs some cleaning or maintenance, then take a photo after you have done something about it, and post it.”

The original Facebook post, which is no longer available, was shared 314,000 times.

caption A screenshot of the original post. source Byron Román/Facebook

It’s more than just “bored teens” who have done their part. People all over the world are collecting trash from outdoor spaces in their area.

Decided to pick up trash for my birthday and filled up 4 bags #20 #trashtag pic.twitter.com/EHl12o6aT5 — City Dave (@daavidcabrera_) March 10, 2019

Along the Potomac River south of Washington, DC #trashtag pic.twitter.com/n2uPL52LZG — Robbie McNeil (@RMcNeil2105) March 10, 2019

I don't have a before-and-after picture, but here's a couple of pictures of me with my family picking up trash from the road side whenever we made a rest stop. #trashtag pic.twitter.com/TygYf2dM13 — Adhiti (@frizhbee) March 10, 2019

The #trashtag hashtag and concept actually date back to a 2015 contest called “The Trashtag Project” sponsored by UCO (or Utility, Comfort, and Originality, an outdoor gear company) where people could post photos of themselves cleaning up litter for a chance to win free outdoor gear.

Litter is uncool, y'all. Thought of @UCO_gear's #TrashTag project today at camp, so I cleaned up our site a bit! pic.twitter.com/ZbQZedVPRH — Katie Boué (@katieboue) October 18, 2015

Viral trends can range from silly to dangerous, so the wholesomeness of the #trashtag challenge is uplifting to many.

Freaking love this #trashtag movement. Bout time we got a #challenge actually worth doing. — Cory Tire (@corytire) March 11, 2019

The #trashtag challenge is giving me life. More of this, please. — mikayla (@HEYitsMK) March 10, 2019

#TrashTag is the best challenge social media has ever created. — Jafar AlKusaimi (@Jiifo) March 10, 2019

#TrashTag is my favorite internet challenge ever and I cant wait to go to my favorite spots and contribute — John Ajaka (@JohnMAjaka) March 11, 2019

Here’s to hoping this latest viral campaign helps clean even more of our Earth.