A new viral challenge for ‘bored teens’ is inspiring people to clean up trash in parks and beaches

- source
- Johannes P. Christo/Reuters
- People are sharing photos of littered areas before and after cleaning them up as part of the viral #trashtag challenge.
- The #trashtag challenge dates back to 2015, but gained popularity through a recent Facebook post.
Beaches, parks, nature trails, and other outdoor spaces just got a lot cleaner thanks to a new viral challenge.
The #trashtag challenge involves taking photos of a littered area before and after cleaning it up. Facebook user Byron Román ignited the trend with a viral post.
“Here is a new #challenge for all you bored teens,” Román wrote. “Take a photo of an area that needs some cleaning or maintenance, then take a photo after you have done something about it, and post it.”
The original Facebook post, which is no longer available, was shared 314,000 times.
- source
- Byron Román/Facebook
It’s more than just “bored teens” who have done their part. People all over the world are collecting trash from outdoor spaces in their area.
Read more: An Insta-famous mom is using her platform and adorable ‘litter critters’ to educate her followers about litter
Decided to pick up trash for my birthday and filled up 4 bags #20 #trashtag pic.twitter.com/EHl12o6aT5
— City Dave (@daavidcabrera_) March 10, 2019
Along the Potomac River south of Washington, DC #trashtag pic.twitter.com/n2uPL52LZG
— Robbie McNeil (@RMcNeil2105) March 10, 2019
I don't have a before-and-after picture, but here's a couple of pictures of me with my family picking up trash from the road side whenever we made a rest stop. #trashtag pic.twitter.com/TygYf2dM13
— Adhiti (@frizhbee) March 10, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Look at all that #trash! And Look at those faces, accomplished if we do say so ourselves! @kingofthesprings gets all the credit here, and we truely love this photo. Thanks for taking on the challenge and making our home cleaner by the day. #trashtag #trashtagchallenge #florida
The #trashtag hashtag and concept actually date back to a 2015 contest called “The Trashtag Project” sponsored by UCO (or Utility, Comfort, and Originality, an outdoor gear company) where people could post photos of themselves cleaning up litter for a chance to win free outdoor gear.
Litter is uncool, y'all. Thought of @UCO_gear's #TrashTag project today at camp, so I cleaned up our site a bit! pic.twitter.com/ZbQZedVPRH
— Katie Boué (@katieboue) October 18, 2015
Picking up pieces of balloons @uco_gear #trashtag project. Please don't release balloons! #wilderness #backpacking pic.twitter.com/lGwIRvyqUe
— Pacific Crest Trail (@PCTAssociation) October 20, 2015
Viral trends can range from silly to dangerous, so the wholesomeness of the #trashtag challenge is uplifting to many.
Freaking love this #trashtag movement. Bout time we got a #challenge actually worth doing.
— Cory Tire (@corytire) March 11, 2019
The #trashtag challenge is giving me life. More of this, please.
— mikayla (@HEYitsMK) March 10, 2019
#TrashTag is the best challenge social media has ever created.
— Jafar AlKusaimi (@Jiifo) March 10, 2019
#TrashTag is my favorite internet challenge ever and I cant wait to go to my favorite spots and contribute
— John Ajaka (@JohnMAjaka) March 11, 2019
Here’s to hoping this latest viral campaign helps clean even more of our Earth.
- Read more:
- 23 animals that are in danger of disappearing forever
- Scientists say these 10 major cities could become unlivable within 80 years
- The average American’s annual food waste, water use, energy consumption, garbage, and carbon emissions in 1 simple chart
- Craigslist might seem like an online garage sale, but it can help reduce the 1,500 pounds of garbage the average American generates every year