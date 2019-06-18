Dream job alert: You can get paid $10,000 to be a ‘chief grilling officer’ and travel across America to find the best BBQ ribs

caption Reynold’s Wrap says it will pay someone to spend two weeks in August traveling around the US to find the best ribs. source Reynold’s Wrap and muratart/Shutterstock

Reynold’s Wrap says it will pay someone $10,000 to spend two weeks in August traveling across the US to find the best BBQ ribs in America.

The company will supply the “chief grilling officer” (CGO) and a guest of their choice with travel and lodging, according to the official job description for the position.

A representative for Reynold’s Wrap told INSIDER that 2019’s CGO will potentially visit destinations including Louisville, Chicago, Austin, Memphis, and more.

To apply, submit a photo of you grilling and 100 words on why you’re the best fit for the CGO position to careers@ReynoldsWrapCGO.com by Wednesday, June 19, at 12 a.m. CT.

In many places across America, BBQ ribs are a fixture on dinner plates. Now, one BBQ enthusiast can take an all-expenses-paid trip around the US to find the best ribs in the country.

Reynolds Wrap, the company famous for its aluminum foil, says it is looking to pay a “chief grilling officer” (CGO) $10,000 to travel to a number of American cities known for their BBQ ribs and document their experience for two weeks this August.

caption The 2018 and first official CGO, Kari Blanks, visited Nashville, Memphis, Kansas City, Dallas, and Austin. source Reynold’s Wrap

The company will supply the CGO and a guest of their choice with travel and lodging throughout the course of the two-week cross-country trip, according to the official job description for the position. The 2018 and first official CGO, Kari Blanks, visited Nashville and Memphis in Tennessee, Kansas City in Missouri, as well as Dallas and Austin in Texas, on her two-week excursion, according to the company’s website.

A representative for Reynold’s Wrap told INSIDER that, while the list of cities this year’s CGO will visit has not yet been solidified, some potential destinations include Louisville, Kentucky; Chicago, Illinois; Austin, Texas; St. Louis, Missouri; Charleston, South Carolina; and Memphis, Tennessee.

caption You can get paid to spend two weeks eating the best ribs in the US this summer. source iStock

The representative also told us some of the attributes Reynold’s Wrap is looking for in its next CGO.

“Basically what we’re really looking for are people who have a passion for American BBQ, a little bit of wanderlust, and aren’t afraid of getting their fingers and face a little saucy while they eat,” the Reynold’s Wrap representative said.

In order to be considered for the job, the company says all you have to do is email careers@ReynoldsWrapCGO.com with a photo of you grilling your favorite recipe along with 100 words to say why you’re the best fit for the position. Applications will close on Wednesday, June 19, at 12 a.m. CT.