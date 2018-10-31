A travel blogger couple fell to their deaths trying to take a picture from a cliff in Yosemite National Park

A couple have fallen to their deaths from Taft Point in Yosemite National Park.

They’ve been named as 29-year-old Vishnu Viswanath and 30-year-old Meenakshi Moorthy.

The couple were self-identified adrenaline junkies.

They had a travel blog and Instagram page, where they posed in some of the most beautiful locations on Earth.

A travel blogging couple fell to their deaths on October 24 after trying to take a picture on a cliff in Yosemite National Park.

National Park Service spokesperson Jaime Richards identified the couple as 29-year-old Vishnu Viswanath and 30-year-old Meenakshi Moorthy, who were married.

The cliff, called Taft Point, is a tourist hotspot for taking an amazing picture, but the drop is 800 feet, and there is no railing.

The couple posted pictures of themselves travelling around the world on their Instagram page “holidaysandhappilyeverafters.”

Viswanath and Moorthy’s Instagram account currently has about 18,000 followers. They also ran a travel blog with the same name, which has been taken offline.

Their posts include them skydiving, flying in hot air balloons, standing on cliff faces, and posing in some of the most beautiful locations in the world.

According to AP, Moorthy’s brother-in-law said she wanted to work full time as a travel blogger. She was a self-described adrenaline junkie and “quirky free spirit.”

“Roller coasters and skydiving does not scare me,” she apparently said.

“A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs and skyscrapers,” Moorthy wrote in one of her Instagram captions. “But did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??? Is our life just worth one photo?”

Viswanath was also a fan of the lifestyle. His cover photo on Facebook pictures him and Moorthy smiling with arms around each other at the Grand Canyon, with the caption “living life on the edge.”

AP reported that another couple captured pictures of Moorthy before the couple fell. Sean Matteson said she stood out from the crowd with her pink hair and how close she got to the edge.

“She gave me the willies,” he said. “There aren’t any railings. I was not about to get that close to the edge. But she seemed comfortable. She didn’t seem like she was in distress or anything.”

Earlier in October, scientists in India warned that some tourist spots needed “no selfie zones” because 259 people died trying to take selfies between 2011 and 2017.

“Selfies are themselves not harmful, but the human behavior that accompanies selfies is dangerous,” the authors wrote in their conclusion.

“Usually the youth and tourists are frequently affected because of the desire of ‘being cool,’ posting photos on social media, and getting rewards in forms of likes and comments.”

Deep water was the biggest risk, as 70 people died from drowning. A close second was transport – such as running in front of a train – with 51 deaths, while 48 people died from falling. Other deaths were caused by electrocution, animals, and firearms.

For example, since 2016, three popular travel YouTubers, a photographer, and two teenage boys died in waterfall-related accidents in Canada and New York.

MyYosemitePark.com, a travel advice site, has a photo of Taft Point and warnings not to pose on top of it.

“It would only take a loose rock or bad footing to plummet,” the site reads.

Spokeswoman Richards said officials were investigating how Viswanath and Moorthy fell, but it would take a few days.