A travel blogger proposed to his girlfriend at the top of a 7,000 ft. active volcano, and the video is as adorable as it is terrifying

caption Getting engaged 7,000 ft. above sea level. source Our Moving Roots / YouTube

A travel blogging couple got engaged on the rim of Mount Bromo in Indonesia – an active volcano.

The couple, known as “Our Moving Roots,” share their adventured on their Instagram and YouTube pages.

“While walking atop the crater rim, hearing the deep rumble down below and stunning 360 landscape views, I got down on one knee and asked the love of my life to marry me,” said Jarod, who popped the question. “She was so shocked and couldn’t believe it was really happening.”

The newly-engaged couple describe themselves as “a fitness obsessed Canadian couple who love to travel and adventure.”

A travel blogging couple got engaged on top of a 7,000 ft. active volcano – and the video of the occasion is as adorable as it is terrifying.

Jarod, who is one half of “Our Moving Roots,” popped the question to Alison when they reached the top of Mount Bromo in Indonesia, which is 7,641 ft. above sea-level.

In the video you can see Alison’s surprise, and an enthusiastic “yes,” and then they make their way back to their friends.

“Alison quickly said she needed to get off the volcano as she couldn’t process both of these things happening at the same time,” Jarod wrote. “We feel so lucky to have found each other in this adventure called life and there is no one else we’d rather be beside.”

“‘Our Moving Roots’ is the idea that in life we are not meant to be stagnant, but rather be in constant motion,” they wrote. “Planting new roots in the places we go, the people we meet, the experiences we have, while infusing love in all of the above.”

INSIDER has reached out to the couple for comment.

You can watch the full video below.