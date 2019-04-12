18 travel books to inspire your next vacation or feed your wanderlust

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Amazon

If you didn’t feel like hopping on a train, plane, or car to a new, unexplored destination before now, you will after reading one of these 18 travel books.

Their eye-catching photographs, romantic descriptions, and useful travel tips will inspire you to pack your bags and book a ticket ASAP.

The books cover domestic and international adventures alike, advising you on the can’t-miss things to do and eat.

Surrounded by beautiful Instagram feeds, bite-sized travel clips, and deep-dive shows focusing on one country or even one city, we’re reminded again and again that there’s a world outside our immediate purview.

Before the TV and internet, books were a prime way to learn about the unexplored places a walk, drive, or plane ride away from us. Even though their use and popularity has been usurped by that of online travel guides, we still think books are a useful, tactile, and romantic way to gather travel inspiration.

More than a simple coffee table decoration to flip through carelessly, travel books offer both aesthetic and functional appeal. Alongside full-page photographic spreads, you’ll learn more about the histories, stories, things to do, and dishes to eat in different destinations around the world.

These 18 travel books are full of so many interesting, exciting, and unique ideas that you’ll feel like you have no choice but to transform from armchair traveler to real-life traveler. If you need help or inspiration to figure out where to travel next, read one of the books below.

Captions are provided by Amazon and edited for grammar and length.

For the outdoor explorer: ‘100 Parks, 5,000 Ideas: Where to Go, When to Go, What to See, What to Do’ by Joe Yogerst

source Amazon

National Geographic turns to the United States’ and Canada’s most pristine and adventure-filled national, state, and city parks with 5,000 ideas for the ultimate vacation. Showcasing the best experiences, both obvious and unexpected, each entry in this robust guide provides an overview of the park, detailed travel advice, fascinating facts, insider knowledge about wildlife, and expert tips for hiking, biking, camping, and exploring.

For the international foodie: ‘Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Eats’ by Lonely Planet Food

source Amazon

The world’s top 500 food experiences – ranked. We asked the planet’s top chefs, food writers and our food-obsessed authors to name their favorite, most authentic gastronomic encounters. The result is a journey to Mozambique for piri-piri chicken, Japan for bullet train bento boxes, San Sebastian pintxos bars, and a further 497 of the most exciting eateries anywhere on Earth.

“Ultimate Eats” is the follow-up to the best-selling “Ultimate Travel” and is a must-own bucket list for foodies and those who love to travel. You’ll discover the planet’s most thrilling and famous culinary experiences, the culture behind each one, what makes them so special, and why the experience is so much more than what’s in the plate, bowl or glass in front of you.

For the young traveler thinking about going solo: ‘The Solo Travel Handbook’ by Lonely Planet

source Amazon

Don’t let the idea of travelling alone stop you from living out your dreams. Packed with tips and advice for before and during your travels, “The Solo Travel Handbook” gives you the confidence and know-how to explore the world on your own, whether you’re planning a once-in-a-lifetime adventure or short city break.

Developed with Lonely Planet’s expert travel writers, it explains how and why individual travel is such a valuable and rewarding experience. It also ranks the best destinations for road-tripping, food, nightlife, culture, island escapes and more, as well as how to fund your travels while you’re away.

For the traveler who only has time to read one book: ‘Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Hidden Wonders’ by Joshua Foer, Dylan Thuras, and Ella Morton

source Amazon

Inspiring equal parts wonder and wanderlust, “Atlas Obscura” celebrates over 700 of the strangest and most curious places in the world.

Created by Joshua Foer, Dylan Thuras and Ella Morton, “Atlas Obscura” revels in the weird, the unexpected, the overlooked, the hidden and the mysterious. Every page expands our sense of how strange and marvelous the world really is. And, with its compelling descriptions, hundreds of photographs, surprising charts, maps for every region of the world, it will be as appealing to the armchair traveler as the die-hard adventurer.

For the train traveler: ‘Amazing Train Journeys’ by Lonely Planet

source Amazon

Experience 60 of the world’s greatest and most unforgettable train journeys, from classic long-distance trips like Western Canada’s Rocky Mountaineer and Darwin to Adelaide’s The Ghan, to little-known gems on regular commuting lines.

We’ve always had a soft spot for trains. We know the moment a train pulls out of a station bound for somewhere fantastic is when the adventure truly starts. “Amazing Train Journeys” is the culmination of asking more than 200 travel writers for their absolute favorites recommendations. Some are epic international adventures, others short suburban routes along stunning coastline. There are incredible feats of engineering, trains that snake their way through mountain peaks, and even those that have achieved Unesco World Heritage status.

For the domestic traveler: ‘1,000 Places to See in the United States and Canada Before You Die’ by Patricia Schultz

source Amazon

Covering the US and Canada like never before, and for the first time with full-color photographs, here are 1,000 compelling, essential, offbeat, utterly unforgettable places. Pristine beaches and national parks, world-class museums and the Just for Laughs festival, mountain resorts, salmon-rich rivers, scenic byways, the Oyster Bar and the country’s best taco, lush gardens and coastal treks at Point Reyes, rafting the Upper Gauley (if you dare).

And, for every entry, it includes what you need to know about how and when to visit.

For the traveler who thinks they’ve seen it all: ‘Secret Marvels of the World: 360 Extraordinary Places You Never Knew Existed and Where to Find Them’ by Lonely Planet

source Amazon

Featuring communist bunkers, burning gas craters, and at least one sponge-rock fluorescent grotto built by Polish monks, this book reveals weird and wonderful sights the crowds don’t reach.

This packed and fascinating title takes its readers on a journey through the world’s lesser-known marvels. Dive into an underworld of the planet’s most surprising, fun, perplexing, kitsch and downright bizarre sights, and explore human stories and mysterious happenings that you won’t find inside a regular guidebook. From eerie natural wonders to historical oddities and bizarre architecture, this is a travel companion for the incurably curious.

For the geography-obsessed traveler: ‘Atlas of the World’ by Oxford University Press, Keith Lye, and Wil Tirion

source Amazon

The only world atlas updated annually, guaranteeing that users will find the most current geographic information, Oxford’s “Atlas of the World” is the most authoritative atlas on the market. Full of crisp, clear cartography of urban areas and virtually uninhabited landscapes around the globe, the “Atlas” is filled with maps of cities and regions at carefully selected scales that give a striking view of the Earth’s surface.

It opens with a fascinating look at world statistics, a six-page special on “Land and Maritime Boundaries,” and satellite images of earth, including eight-10 stunning new images sourced from NASA’s latest Earth Observation Satellite, Landsat 8, launched in 2013.

For the national park pass holder: ‘Moon USA National Parks: The Complete Guide to All 59 Parks’ by Becky Lomax

source Amazon

Get inspired, get outdoors, and discover the wild beauty of the United States. Inside you’ll find coverage of all 59 national parks, from the misty mountains of the east and the redwoods of the west, to the glaciers of Alaska and volcanoes of Hawaii, organized by region, plus the best outdoor adventures in each of these parks. Choose from strategic lists and itineraries, and receive advice for linking multiple parks, interesting stops between them, and nearby attractions and state parks.

In addition to gorgeous, full-color photos throughout, you’ll get a handy keepsake section for your national parks stamps and a detachable fold-out poster map.

For the hungry roadtripper: ‘Roadfood, 10th Edition: An Eater’s Guide to More Than 1,000 of the Best Local Hot Spots and Hidden Gems Across America’ by Jane and Michael Stern

source Amazon

The 40th anniversary edition of “Roadfood” includes 1,000 of America’s best local eateries along highways and back roads, with nearly 200 new listings, as well as a brand new design. Filled with enticing alternatives for chain-weary travelers, “Roadfood” provides descriptions of and directions to (complete with regional maps) the best lobster shacks on the East Coast; the ultimate barbecue joints down South; the most indulgent steak houses in the Midwest; and dozens of top-notch diners, hot-dog stands, ice-cream parlors, and uniquely regional finds in between. Each entry delves into the folkways of a restaurant’s locale as well as the dining experience itself, and each is written in the Sterns’ entertaining and colorful style.

For the curious, experiential traveler: ‘The Bucket List: 1,000 Adventures Big & Small’ by Kath Stathers

source Amazon

This invaluable guide to fun, fantastic, and life-affirming activities features an eclectic range of ideas such as self-improvement, sports-related endeavors, natural wonders, cultural experiences, culinary delights, and more. From glassblowing in the Czech Republic to swimming with dolphins in New Zealand, “The Bucket List” is the perfect gift for the passionate traveler – an around-the-world, continent-by-continent listing of beaches, museums, monuments, islands, inns, restaurants, mountains, and more.

For the outdoorsy woman: ‘She Explores: Stories of Life-Changing Adventures on the Road and in the Wild’ by Gale Straub

source Amazon

Beautiful, empowering, and exhilarating, “She Explores” is a spirited celebration of female bravery and courage, and an inspirational companion for any woman who wants to travel the world on her own terms. Combining breathtaking travel photography with compelling personal narratives, “She Explores” shares the stories of 40 diverse women on unforgettable journeys in nature: women who live out of vans, trucks, and vintage trailers, hiking the wild, cooking meals over campfires, and sleeping under the stars. Women biking through the countryside, embarking on an unknown road trip, or backpacking through the outdoors with their young children in tow.

For the introspective traveler: ‘Destination Earth: A New Philosophy of Travel by a World-Traveler’ by Nicos Hadjicostis

source Amazon

More a guide to travel than a travel guide, “Destination Earth” transforms how you view travel and its relation to life. It also provides a philosophical framework for embarking on more meaningful and purposeful travels, whether it’s an around the world journey, or an exploration of a region, or even a city.

“Destination Earth” is the product of the author’s unique 6.5-year, continuous around-the-world journey, during which he visited 70 countries on 6 continents and treated the world as if it were a single destination. From Chile and Argentina to Thailand and Japan, it explores the delicate and invisible interconnections of nations and countries, people and cultures, and delves deep into all aspects of travel and its transformational power.

For travelers who let their stomachs lead the way: ‘Great American Eating Experiences: Local Specialties, Favorite Restaurants, Food Festivals, Diners, Roadside Stands, and More’ by National Geographic

source Amazon

Follow the locals to their favorite foods throughout the United States, state by state, with the help of this gorgeously packaged travel planner. Anchored by regional specialties and the best places to sample them, “Great American Eating Experiences” serves up real-deal comfort foods like New Orleans Po’ Boys and Chesapeake crab cakes, sprinkled with fun food factoids, food surprises, and more.

For the ambitious road warrior: ‘National Geographic Guide to Scenic Highways and Byways, 5th Edition: The 300 Best Drives in the U.S’ by National Geographic

source Amazon

The fifth and latest edition provides more than 300 possibilities for spectacular getaways in your local area and throughout the 50 states. Whether you’re looking for a short day trip close to home or a several-weeks-long vacation, you’ll find a host of ideas in this beautifully illustrated, detail-packed book, which celebrates America’s regional diversity, rich history, and jaw-dropping splendor.

Suggested drives include Maine’s rocky coastline, the Southeast’s mystical swamplands, the Southwest’s striking red-rock plateaus, the West’s majestic mountains, and many more.

For lovers of Nat Geo: ‘Journeys of a Lifetime, Second Edition: 500 of the World’s Greatest Trips’ by National Geographic

source Amazon

Compiled from the favorite trips of National Geographic’s legendary travel writers, this fully updated, 10th anniversary edition of “Journeys of a Lifetime” spans the globe to highlight the best of the world’s most celebrated and lesser-known sojourns. Offering a diverse array of possibilities, every continent and possible form of transport is covered, illustrated with glorious color photographs.

With 16 new pages; new destinations like Cartegena, Colombia; and updated information throughout, this timely new edition is the perfect resource for travelers who crave adventurous trips – from trekking the heights of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania to mountain biking in Transylvania – and those searching for more specific experiences.

For anyone looking for a new perspective: ‘Overview: A New Perspective of Earth’ by Benjamin Grant

source Amazon

Inspired by the “Overview Effect” – a sensation that astronauts experience when given the opportunity to look down and view the Earth as a whole – the breathtaking, high definition satellite photographs in “Overview” offer a new way to look at the landscape that we have shaped.

More than 200 images of industry, agriculture, architecture, and nature highlight incredible patterns while also revealing a deeper story about human impact. This extraordinary photographic journey around our planet captures the sense of wonder gained from a new, aerial vantage point and creates a perspective of Earth as it has never been seen before.

For anyone who’s considering quitting their day job to travel: ‘Not Afraid of the Fall: 114 Days Through 38 Cities in 15 Countries’ by Kyle James

source Amazon

After purchasing one-way flights from New York City to Paris, Kyle James and his girlfriend Ashley quit their day jobs, planned futures, and daily paradigms to see as much of the world as they could. In 114 days, they trekked across 15 countries and 38 cities with nothing but their backpacks, their smartphones, and each other.

“Not Afraid of the Fall” is the unvarnished story of their off-the-cuff journey: from cliff-jumping off Croatia’s untouched coasts, to bathing with rescued elephants in Thailand; from crashing mopeds on gravelly mountain roads in Santorini, to hitchhiking with strangers in rental cars in Hungary.