caption The author, Natalia Lusinski, packs 12 key items in her carry-on during her travels. source Natalia Lusinski

I’ve been working and traveling abroad for more than two years.

I only pack a carry-on bag, and I bring 12 key items that make my travels easier.

Items like instant coffee, duct tape, and giant Ziploc bags have made my travel experiences easier.

When preparing for a trip, every inch of luggage space is precious.

And if you’re permanently traveling like I am, it’s even more important to pack smart.

For more than two years, I’ve been traveling and working as a remote journalist, living as a digital nomad. My travels have taken me everywhere from the Swiss Alps and the Balkans to Australia.

Along the way, I quickly learned that the more items I carried, the bigger the burden.

I eventually decided traveling with just a carry-on was best. That means I have to think carefully about which items make the cut and which ones I need to leave behind.

So what’s in my bag? Read on to see 12 items that I pack in my carry-on everywhere I travel.

Travel alarm clock

When you’re on the road, power outages happen more often than you think.

That could be a problem when you need to rely on your phone or laptop to wake you up, but they’re about to run out of battery life.

Enter the battery-powered alarm clock. A friend got me Magellan’s Mini-Time alarm clock – which is analog, small, and lightweight, has a backlight and snooze button, and is loud enough to actually get you out of bed in the morning. It uses an AA battery, which is great because those seem to be easier to find than other clocks’ batteries. Basically, it’s perfect for travelers.

Shower shoes

An absolute must when traveling, especially if you’ll be using many different showers – whether they’re at hostels, gyms, or Airbnbs – is to have some good shower shoes. I’ve known too many people who pick up ailments such as athlete’s foot because they had no shower shoes on. Or your rental apartment floors may not be the cleanest, so better safe than sorry.

The shoes don’t have to necessarily be ones you’d wear out and about, but they should be durable enough to get wet on a daily basis. I’ve found that these Ipanema Wave Heart flip-flops get the job done well and are cute to wear both indoors and out.

Tide pen

If you’re as clumsy as I am, a Tide pen will save you – and your clothes – every time. Formally, it’s known as Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover, and nothing works quite like it. Best yet, it fits in your pocket or your purse.

Pocket-sized flashlight

You never know when you’ll need a flashlight, whether it’s to find your way back to your Airbnb or to use it while unlocking your door. This Pocket Credit Card LED flashlight is ideal; it’s small yet efficient, and can fit in your wallet.

Travel adapter

Without a travel adapter, I wouldn’t get very far. When I found this one, designed by Travel Fashion Girl, I knew I had to try it out. I love the Best International Travel Adapter, and recommend you try, it, too.

It apparently works in more than 150 countries and its bright red color doesn’t easily blend in with the white walls you’ll often encounter during your journey. It has two USB ports, and I also love that I can charge three devices at once.

Big Ziploc bags

When you think of Ziploc bags, you may think of the items you put homemade sandwiches into. But a friend introduced me to Ziploc Big Bags, which hold three gallons each and are my version of packing cubes.

Not only do they make you a more organized packer, since you can color-code what you’re packing and see everything through the see-through bags, but you can then squeeze out the excess air once you’re about to seal them shut. Plus, you can save a couple empty ones for dirty clothes.

Added bonus: Bed bugs are sometimes an inherent part of traveling and they hate plastic, so if you have all your items sealed in these Ziploc bags, it’s yet another bed bug precaution you can take.

For smaller items, I also use Ziploc’s gallon-sized freezer bags, quart-sized freezer bags, and sandwich bags. They also make great portable laundry machines – just put in a clothing item, some liquid soap or shampoo, and water, then close and shake it up, and voilà!

I bring extras of all four types of bags, plus a couple of garbage bags (in case there’s no bathtub or shower to store your bags in, a preventative bed-bug measure), as you never know when you’ll need them.

Palladium baggy canvas boots

When I’m traveling, I live in my Palladium baggy canvas boots – they’re perfect for dressing up or down, to wear with a skirt or on a hike. I bought them randomly at a mall in Warsaw, Poland, when another pair of shoes wasn’t working out for the long haul, and haven’t regretted it since.

They’ve made it through everything from hiking the Blue Mountains in Australia to walking endless miles down Croatian cobblestone streets. Usually, I wear them laced up so they look more like boots than shoes, but I love how versatile they are if you don’t want to go for the boot look.

Foldable backpack

This 10-liter ultra-compact backpack folds up so much, it fits into the palm of my hand. I keep it in my day pack or pants pocket and have used it all over the world. Plus, it weighs next to nothing, which is also a big perk.

Duct tape

If you’ve ever wished duct tape would come in a travel-friendly size, your wish has come true with RediTape travel-size duct tape.

On the road, I use it way more than I’d ever anticipated: from using it to patch up my purse to affixing it to my travel bag’s zippers to prevent bed bugs from crawling inside (a personal theory). RediTape’s slogan is “Don’t get stuck without it” – and I couldn’t agree more. You never know.

Sleeping bag liner

One of the best inventions ever is the sleeping bag liner. Especially the silk variety, like this liner from Treksilk, which is less bulky than ones made from other materials.

Whether you’re cold and could use another layer of bedding at night or the sheets and blankets are questionable where you’re staying, it comes in handy time and time again.

Lavender essential oil

Lavender essential oil is not only calming as aromatherapy and can work as a sleep aid – try a few drops under your nose or on your eye mask – but it’s also good for dry skin. Lavender oil allegedly deters bed bugs, too, so I tend to sprinkle and spray it onto my luggage, just in case. I like this Plant Therapy lavender essential oil that I received as a gift and now keep gifting others.

Instant coffee

How many times have you wanted coffee, but for whatever reason, you can’t get it? Maybe the Starbucks line is too long at the airport, or the flight attendants haven’t started serving beverages yet.

Well, problem solved if you bring along some instant coffee, like Café Bustelo Instant Espresso Sticks.

Just put a packet in your water bottle, shake it up, and presto – you have coffee! You’ll avoid a caffeine headache, as well as one from long coffee lines.