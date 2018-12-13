Tourists are flooding Asian cities, and 15 of their favorite hotspots now rank among the most-visited in the world

- source
- Fifteen of the 20 most popular cities in the world for tourists are in Asia.
- That’s according to Euromonitor International’s annual list of the biggest cities for international tourism released last week.
- The cities were spread out over several countries, including China, India, Thailand, Japan, and Turkey.
Asian cities are dominating the global tourism scene.
Euromonitor International released its annual list of the most popular cities for international tourists last week, and Asian cities took an impressive 15 of the top 20 spots.
The market-research firm looked at 600 total cities and ranked them based on the number of foreign tourists they saw, using travel data from 2017 and partial-year data for 2018.
Topping the list for the eighth consecutive year was Hong Kong, which received nearly 30 million tourists this year. The top Asian cities were spread out over several countries, including China, India, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, and Turkey.
The only non-Asian cities to make the top 20 were London, Paris, New York City, Rome, and Prague.
Here are the cities that made the cut:
15. Mumbai, India
Overall rank: 19
Projected arrivals in 2018: 10,670,100
14. Guangzhou, China
Overall rank: 18
Projected arrivals in 2018: 9,392,000
13. Taipei, Taiwan
Overall rank: 17
Projected arrivals in 2018: 9,783,300
12. Antalya, Turkey
Overall rank: 16
Projected arrivals in 2018: 10,729,300
11. Tokyo, Japan
Overall rank: 14
Projected arrivals in 2018: 9,896,300
10. Delhi, India
Overall rank: 13
Projected arrivals in 2018: 12,505,300
9. Istanbul, Turkey
Overall rank: 12
Projected arrivals in 2018: 12,121,100
8. Phuket, Thailand
Overall rank: 11
Projected arrivals in 2018: 11,949,500
7. Shenzhen, China
Overall rank: 10
Projected arrivals in 2018: 12,437,300
6. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Overall rank: 9
Projected arrivals in 2018: 13,434,300
5. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Overall rank: 7
Projected arrivals in 2018: 16,658,500
4. Macau
Overall rank: 5
Projected arrivals in 2018: 18,931,400
3. Singapore
Overall rank:4
Projected arrivals in 2018: 18,551,200
2. Bangkok, Thailand
Overall rank: 2
Projected arrivals in 2018: 23,688,800
1. Hong Kong
Overall rank: 1
Projected arrivals in 2018: 29,827,200