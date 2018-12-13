Tourists are flooding Asian cities, and 15 of their favorite hotspots now rank among the most-visited in the world

caption Tokyo is one of the biggest tourist draws in Asia, but it wasn’t No. 1 on the list. source ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Fifteen of the 20 most popular cities in the world for tourists are in Asia.

That’s according to Euromonitor International’s annual list of the biggest cities for international tourism released last week.

The cities were spread out over several countries, including China, India, Thailand, Japan, and Turkey.

Asian cities are dominating the global tourism scene.

Euromonitor International released its annual list of the most popular cities for international tourists last week, and Asian cities took an impressive 15 of the top 20 spots.

The market-research firm looked at 600 total cities and ranked them based on the number of foreign tourists they saw, using travel data from 2017 and partial-year data for 2018.

Topping the list for the eighth consecutive year was Hong Kong, which received nearly 30 million tourists this year. The top Asian cities were spread out over several countries, including China, India, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, and Turkey.

The only non-Asian cities to make the top 20 were London, Paris, New York City, Rome, and Prague.

Read on to see the Asian cities that proved to be the biggest tourism hotspots of the year. You can also check out the list of the 31 best cities for tourism worldwide and the top tourism draws in North America.

Here are the cities that made the cut:

15. Mumbai, India

source Shutterstock/Social Media Hub

Overall rank: 19

Projected arrivals in 2018: 10,670,100

14. Guangzhou, China

source Shutterstock/4045

Overall rank: 18

Projected arrivals in 2018: 9,392,000

13. Taipei, Taiwan

source weniliou/Shutterstock

Overall rank: 17

Projected arrivals in 2018: 9,783,300

12. Antalya, Turkey

Overall rank: 16

Projected arrivals in 2018: 10,729,300

11. Tokyo, Japan

source ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Overall rank: 14

Projected arrivals in 2018: 9,896,300

10. Delhi, India

source Shutterstock/Sean Hsu

Overall rank: 13

Projected arrivals in 2018: 12,505,300

9. Istanbul, Turkey

Overall rank: 12

Projected arrivals in 2018: 12,121,100

8. Phuket, Thailand

source Shutterstock/John Walker

Overall rank: 11

Projected arrivals in 2018: 11,949,500

7. Shenzhen, China

source Shutterstock/HelloRF Zcool

Overall rank: 10

Projected arrivals in 2018: 12,437,300

6. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

source Shutterstock/Crystal Image

Overall rank: 9

Projected arrivals in 2018: 13,434,300

5. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

source Shutterstock/Dmitry Birin

Overall rank: 7

Projected arrivals in 2018: 16,658,500

4. Macau

source Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

Overall rank: 5

Projected arrivals in 2018: 18,931,400

3. Singapore

source Shutterstock/Kanuman

Overall rank:4

Projected arrivals in 2018: 18,551,200

2. Bangkok, Thailand

Overall rank: 2

Projected arrivals in 2018: 23,688,800

1. Hong Kong

source Shutterstock/Viewfinder

Overall rank: 1

Projected arrivals in 2018: 29,827,200