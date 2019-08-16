Travelers should expect major delays as airport systems for checking passports in the US crash

US Customs systems for processing arriving travelers’ passports were reportedly down on Friday afternoon, leading to massive delays at airport arrivals halls throughout the country.

JFK Airport’s official Twitter account said that Customs agents were using backup systems to process passengers manually.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest.

The systems that the US Customs and Border Patrol uses to check incoming travelers’ passports suffered a major outage on Friday, forcing officials to rely on slower backup systems.

Travelers at airports around the country, including New York’s JFK and Washington-Dulles, reported widespread delays in international arrivals halls.

“At Dulles, just announced that the US Customs system is down nationwide,” one traveler at Washington Dulles tweeted.

Wow @JFKairport customs systems are down! Glad I have Global Entry but don’t think it’s gonna help #jfk #customsapocalypse pic.twitter.com/WgwkaKwtGG — Ninis Samuel (@TexNin) August 16, 2019

“Wow @JFKairport customs systems are down,” another traveler, Ninis Samuel tweeted. “Glad I have Global Entry but don’t think it’s gonna help.”

“Just to let you know Customs is experiencing a system shutdown nationwide,” JFK Airport’s official account tweeted. “They are processing passengers manually until the system comes back online. Thanks for your patience.”

The official Twitter account for Los Angeles International Airport similarly wanted passengers of delays.

.@CBP systems are experiencing an issue which appears to be impacting multiple airports including LAX. Officers are processing passengers manually so please check with your airline for the latest status of any flight impacts. More details as they become available. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) August 16, 2019

CBP has gained attention over recent months as employees have been reassigned from customs duties at airports to working on the southern border, causing some reports of short staffing for normal airport CBP operations.

CBP did not immediately return a request for comment.

