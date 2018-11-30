25 great gifts for travelers — from $400 custom Bose headphones to $16 TSA-compliant cocktail kits

source Samantha Lee / Business Insider

For those who are always on the road, the right gift can help make life easier, more comfortable, or more efficient.

From luggage and backpacks to plane-friendly workwear and headphones, this gift guide has the perfect travel gifts for any road warrior.

People who travel often, whether for business or leisure, tend to be one of two kinds of packers: light, or organized (of course, they can also be both).

If you have friends or family on your shopping list who spend a lot of time on the road or in the air, this guide has the perfect gift for them, no matter what kind of packer or traveler they are.

The most comfortable travel shoes you can buy

source Allbirds

Allbirds wool runners come in all colors and sizes and are comfortable enough to wear on the plane, in the city, or even in the hotel gym.

The latest and greatest e-reader

source Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is thin, light, waterproof, and has an absurdly crisp screen.

Performance workwear for her

source Athleta

Performance workwear is comfortable, stretchy, and wrinkle-resistant, but looks fashionable and perfect for the office.

A collared shirt made from performance material

source Ministry of Supply

The right kind of shirt can take you straight from a red-eye to a meeting.

A super-stylish carry-on

source Away Travel

Away makes popular, space-efficient, and virtually indestructible luggage. The carry-on bag is an Insider Picks favorite.

The perfect garment bag

source Away

Away’s garment sleeve is an ideal way to carry a suit, dress, or anything else inside your bag or out.

A passport wallet to hold important travel documents

source Bellroy

Bellroy’s travel wallet holds your passport, travel credit card, lounge pass, different currencies, and documents like boarding passes and customs cards.

A hardcore universal charger

source Bestek

The Bestek has multiple outlets and USB ports to keep you powered up no matter where you are. It’s Insider Picks’ choice for the best power adapter.

Custom noise-cancelling wireless headphones from Bose

source Bose

Give your favorite traveler a totally unique gift by customizing a set of the incredibly popular QuietComfort 35 headphones.

High-tech earbuds to help you sleep in hotels

source Bose

The Bose Sleepbuds block outside sound and play pre-loaded white noise, helping you relax in any environment.

Noise-cancelling earbuds to enjoy the in-flight entertainment

source Beoplay

The Beoplay E4 earbuds have active noise cancellation and come with sound-isolating ear tips.

A TSA-compliant cocktail kit

source Amazon

Bring mixology to 35,000 feet with this fun stocking stuffer.

A thoughtful, functional, and stylish leather bag

source LeDaveed

LeDaveed makes high-quality products that have a rare quality among luxury leather bags: they’re incredibly functional. Be sure to check out the brand’s full collection.

A toiletry kit that’s easy to fit in any suitcase

source eBags

This eBags dopp kit lies flat in your luggage, making it easy to pack.

Packing cubes to help them stay organized

source ebags

These packing cubes hold a ton, keep luggage organized, and are built to last.

A portable battery pack to charge a phone

source Amazon

This charger’s built-in cables make it even easier to carry everywhere.

A physical keyboard for a tablet

source Logitech

The Logitech Keys-To-Go can help you stay productive even without a laptop.

A pair of stylish compression socks

source Comrad

Compression socks help promote blood flow in your legs, preventing sorness, aches, and even blood clots – particularly useful on long flights.

An easy-to-carry suitcase alternative

source Tortuga

A travel backpack offers all the space of a suitcase, but is easier to carry down the street, into the subway, or through the airport. The Tortuga Setout is one of Insider Picks’ favorites. However, for those who travel with a camera, the Peak Design Travel Backpack may be a better option.

A packable, lightweight jacket that’s surprisingly warm

source Patagonia

The Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket can be stuffed in a bag or an overhead compartment, but keeps you warm even without the bulk.

A collapsible water bottle

source que Bottle

Bring it through airport security in your carry-on, and fill it up on the other side before your flight.

A mobile WiFi hotspot

source Skyroam

The Skyroam Solis lets you stay connected in more than 130 countries, and offers connectivity for $9 per day or $99 per month. I’ve tested it in a few different countries and found it useful.

A tiny Bluetooth tracker

source Amazon

A Tile tracker can help find lost bags, wallets, or anything else.

A unique and effective travel pillow

source Trtl

The Trtl Pillow takes up less space than a traditional travel pillow, but can be more effective and comfortable.

A globe to keep track of where they’ve been

source Uncommon Goods

This cork globe is a perfect way to keep track of where your loved one’s travels have taken them.