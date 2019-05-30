20 Father’s Day gifts for the dad who loves to travel

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

If your dad loves to travel (or is forced to for work), gift something he can use on all his trips no matter where he’s headed.

From travel bags to RFID-blocking wallets to versatile sneakers, these gifts will make his next trip far more comfortable and safe.

But if he’s not into traveling, don’t worry – there are a lot more Father’s Day 2019 gift ideas here.

Traditional Father’s Day gifts like a striped tie or a set of shiny cufflinks are great and all, but we’d prefer a gift that he’ll use during moments that are more special than the usual workday grind.

If the father figure in your life loves to travel (for work or play), these 20 gifts will keep him connected, comfortable, and while traveling. Maybe you’ll want to treat him to a tasty in-flight margarita, bestow upon him a Wi-FI hot spot so you two can always keep in touch, or get him a new pair of nice kicks that’ll keep a bounce in his step while on the road.

Shop these 20 Father’s Day travel gifts to show you’re thinking of him while he’s on his next trip.

A versatile duffle bag

If you dad isn’t a suitcase kind of man, pick up the practical and versatile Everland Mover Pack. There are three ways he can carry the bag: by the top and bottom haul handles, by the shoulder straps, or by the in-strap handles. The bag also has tons of pockets to hold everything he needs.

Comfy kicks

These Allbird Wool Runners will take your dad though the terminal, onto the plane, and to the streets of wherever he’s headed next in serious comfort and style. The sneakers feature a wool upper, an ultra-soft padded insole, and an incredibly lightweight sole. You can read our full review of the Wool Runners here.

An eco-friendly way to keep him hydrated

Make sure he stays hydrated on the plane and during all his travels with the Hydro Flask, one of the hottest (coolest?) water bottles around.

You can up the ante by customizing the classic version, splurging on the Hydro Flask Starter Kit for $101, or even choosing the other styles the Insider Picks team loves and uses literally every day.

A travel pillow for the plane

Every frequent traveler who tends to go on long hauls needs a supportive neck pillow. The super-soft fleece of the Trtl holds the neck and head in an ergonomic position during flight. Best of all, it’s lightweight, weighing only about a half a pound so it won’t add much to his baggage. Read our full review of the pillow here.

A travel-sized grooming set

Aesop’s unisex grooming set includes everything he needs to stay clean and fresh while on the road. The kit contains seven to ten days’ worth of hair, body, and oral care items that are suitable for normal to dry skin types, and for travel in temperate and cold climates.

A backpack that’ll keep his stuff safe

Give your dad peace of mind with the Travelon Anti-Theft Heritage Backpack. Thieves won’t be able to grab your dad’s valuables when he uses the backpack’s locking pockets. The organizer compartment even has an RFID-blocking pocket for extra security.

A pair of comfy loafers

Make going through security an easy task for your dad without sacrificing style. These traditional loafers feature a memory foam footbed so he’ll be comfortable while on the go.

A bag tracker

This luggage tag does far more than merely mark the suitcase with a name, address, and contact number. The Away x Tile Luggage tag comes with a Tile Slim so that he can always know where his bag is – literally. Read our full review of the Tile Slim here.

A way to keep his cords organized

Help your dad stay organized with a Mark and Graham leather roll-up pouch. The supple leather roll up features three separate pockets to hold all his cables, chargers, and tech accessories. Plus, you can get it monogrammed for free.

A portable coffee maker

One of the drawbacks of waking up in far-off places is not having your favorite coffee to sip on in the morning. The AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker is a portable solution for the dad who likes his cup just so.

A mobile Wi-Fi hot spot

No matter where your dad goes, he’ll be able to stay in touch with friends, family, and the office with his own mobile Wi-Fi hot spot. The hot spot can be utilized with a variety of Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including his laptop, smartphone, tablet, and even video game console.

A way to keep your dad charged up

This isn’t just another passport holder. It’s actually a handy wallet that also charges his phone with the enclosed power bank and provides extra security with an RFID-blocking area to keep his credit card info safe.

A travel-sized margarita kit

Forgot about Dad sipping on a simple beer or glass a wine. Up his mid-flight beverage game with a margarita carry-on cocktail kit like this one.

All he needs is a mini bottle of tequila, and he’ll be able to mix up two margs from the comfort of his own seat. Other cocktail sets are available for an Old Fashioned, a Gin and Tonic, and a Moscow Mule.

A luxurious leather Dopp kit

The pebbled leather of this Mark and Graham travel pouch screams luxury, though the price is actually quite reasonable for something of this quality. The foil-embossed monogram also adds more classic charm to this thoughtful gift.

A better way to pack

If your dad is always having trouble squeezing everything into his suitcases because he insists on carrying three pairs of pants and five shirts for a weekend trip, the Paravel Packing Cubes can help him stay organized – and maybe help streamline. The set of three comes in a variety of colors, and you have the option to get them monogrammed too.

A way to keep all his toiletries in order

This sturdy personal toiletry bag by L.L. Bean is not only handsome but happens to be very handy as well. The pack conveniently hangs on bathroom hooks for easy access to all his toiletries without taking up precious bathroom counter space.

A down travel pillow for the hotel

If your dad complains about the uncomfortable hotel pillows, then you can help him out with the gift of a comfy down travel pillow. It’s currently on sale, so you can pick up one of these hypoallergenic pillows for a steal.

Noise cancelling headphones

Bose headphones are renowned for their amazing noise cancellation and superior audio quality. The Bose Quiet Comfort 35 even comes with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built right in so he’s ready to be entertained in peace.

A portable speaker

This particular speaker has a built-in carabiner so he can hang it anywhere in the hotel room with ease. The long battery also supports play for up to ten hours per charge.

A way to keep track of his travels

Provide your dad with a whimsical way to keep track of his travels with this scratch-off map of the world. It’s a fun way to recall and keep track of all his global adventures.