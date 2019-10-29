The woman behind the travel bible ‘1,000 Places To See Before You Die’ reveals the 6 places to visit now, before everyone else does

caption A hiker overlooks Moldova. source Shutterstock

Patricia Schultz is the author of the New York Times bestseller “1,000 Places To See Before You Die” a travel bible that millions of travelers have turned to since the first version was published in 2003. While she told Insider that she’s not a “country counter,” Schultz estimates having been to at least 80% of the places in the book.

Pondering the many ways that travel has changed in the 30-plus years she has been a travel writer, Schultz observed that social media has brought a lot of once lesser-known places to light.

“So much of the world is becoming more accessible. Places that wouldn’t have been on our wish list now are,” she said, explaining that she feels like Europe, for example, has become a “when I’m retired” sort of destination, comparing it to “comfortable pajamas.”

So where are people going? Or even better, where should people be going? Keep scrolling to see the six places Schultz predicts will be the next big travel hot spots.

According to Schultz, Greenland is the new Iceland.

caption Rodebay, Greenland. source Francesco Dazzi/Shutterstock

“It’s very similar to Iceland, it’s very northern, but less developed.” She predicts that it will blow up as a destination as it becomes more accessible.

“The cold latitudes don’t appeal to everyone,” she acquiesces, but “I find them just spectacular. The light, the emptiness, I love just the natural beauty of it.”

Schultz says that Peru has experienced “an explosion in recent years where you have to book the Inca Trail a year out,” and suggests Bolivia as an alternative.

caption Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia. source Olga Kot Photo/Shutterstock

“Bolivia doesn’t get much attention, and it’s relatively inexpensive,” she said. “Bolivia has kinda been hovering there for the longest time. The altitude I think scares people a little bit, they think they can’t handle it and perceive it as dangerous, but the people are very welcoming, and tourism has increased.”

For wildlife lovers, Schultz recommends Uganda.

caption A gorilla in Uganda. source VitalyEdush / iStock

“Uganda is where I visited the gorillas, and oh my god, it stopped me in my tracks,” she exclaimed.

She says that gorilla tourism is getting bigger and bigger in and of itself, but that most people travel to Rwanda for it, which she said has seen an increase in interest lately “because of Ellen DeGeneres and its five-star lodges.”

According to her, however, Rwanda has more than doubled the price of a permit to see gorillas in recent years.

“But it’s the same gorillas as in Uganda, which is right across the border,” she said. “There it’s $600 per person, versus $1,500 for a one-hour visit, which is still mighty expensive, because first you have to get there, and then you want to see the rest of the country, which is absolutely gorgeous. But in the big picture, it’s the less expensive of the two.”

Zimbabwe is another destination Schultz predicts will be huge.

caption Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. source StanislavBeloglazov/Shutterstock

“I think that tourism, which was very robust, but kind of shifted back to Kenya and neighboring Zambia, will return there. The local people are wonderful, the Big Five – the wildlife viewing – has always been spectacular, there are beautiful lodges, and some of the finest guides,” Schultz said.

Schultz thinks that many perceive Moldova, or eastern Europe in general, as unwelcoming and having questionable infrastructure. According to her, it’s quite the opposite.

caption Old Orhei Monastery, Moldova. source Shutterstock

“It’s very reasonable in terms of lodging and food, and has wonderful food. It’s very farm-to-table, but in a way that’s not pretentious, it’s just the way they’ve always existed,” she said. “I love that whole area. It’s physically very beautiful, with the mountains, and you still see a lot of the traditional ways, like costumes around the holidays.”

Schultz says “Albania is happening.”

caption Saranda, Albania. source Aleksandar Todorovic/Shutterstock

“It has a beautiful coastline, and there’s a lot of young tourism going there,” she said.

She adds that it’s also very inexpensive, and a great place to work remotely.

“It’s similar to Georgia, which is better known, and has the same wine history and good food,” according to Schultz.