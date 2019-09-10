An Instagram travel couple say the ‘stupid beyond belief’ photo of them hanging off a cliff was ‘not dangerous’

caption Kody Workman and Kelly Castille of Positravelty. source Instagram/Positravelty

An Instagram travel couple have been criticized for posting a “stupid beyond belief” photo hanging off the edge off a cliff.

But Kelly Castille and Kody Workman told Insider that the position was “not dangerous,” and they “would never risk our lives.”

It’s not the first time the influencers, whose Instagram account is called Positravelty, have sparked controversy for their boundary-pushing stunts.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A travel influencer couple who made headlines earlier this year for their “terrifying” photo hanging off the edge of an infinity pool have sparked controversy yet again.

Read more: A travel influencer couple has defended a ‘terrifying’ Instagram stunt that involved hanging off the edge of an infinity pool

Kelly Castille and Kody Workman, whose Instagram account @positravelty has 162,000 followers, posted a photo on August 28 showing Castille being held up by her boyfriend over the edge of a cliff.

caption The striking shot in full. source Instagram/Positravelty

The striking shot was taken at Laguna Humantay in the Peruvian Andes.

“The world is waiting for you!” the American couple wrote in their caption.

“Behind the masses of those that wish to watch you lead a quiet and sedentary life is an open, unlined canvas.

“We urge you to take a chance, to push past barriers of negativity and oppression of self fulfillment and paint the picture of who YOU want to be.

“Never let yourself be beat down for living your life by those too afraid to live their own.

“There is a difference between risking your life and taking a risk at having one. We know which side we would rather be on, do you?”

While some followers appeared to be inspired by the message, others were more concerned, both for Castille’s safety, and the idea that the pair might be encouraging dangerous behavior.

“Just stupid beyond belief that you are doing this to gain attention from people,” one person commented. “This is the stupidity of the millennial generation.”

“Do you really think encouraging others to risk their life is a good idea?” asked another. “You think the words you write are deep!! I think they are stupid.”

Another follower added: “These photos put OTHER people at risk and I’m not talking those who want to copy you but the first responders who would have to put their lives on the line should your photo go horribly wrong.

“That’s the real selfishness of all this. It’s not your safety I’m concerned about in the slightest but the safety of others.”

The couple replied: “We are all to be responsible for our own, personal decisions.”

Castille and Workman told Insider that the photo, which was taken with a tripod and intervalometer, was “not dangerous” and that is wasn’t hard to ensure they were both safe.

“It was quite easy, considering we didn’t find this to be dangerous,” they told Insider.

“As we have discussed before, we love to push our creativity and play with perspectives. It is not dangerous. We would never risk our lives.”

They added that they were “not at all” scared.

When it came to their infinity pool photo, Castille and Workman explained to Insider that it was actually something of an optical illusion as there was a lip on the wall and another pool underneath.

Equally, fellow Instagram travel couple Camille Demyttenaere and Jean Hocke of @Backpackdiariez said that their controversial photo hanging out of a moving train was made to look more dangerous than it was.

Read more: An Instagram travel couple who were criticized for taking a photo hanging out of a moving train say the image was an ‘optical illusion’

Castille and Workman didn’t clarify whether there was sonething similar going on in their cliff-top snap, but they stressed: “This photo isn’t dangerous because, as we have said before, we like to play with perspective.”

Read more:

Why brands are turning away from big Instagram influencers to work with people who have small followings instead

Being an Instagram influencer is hard work, and people who hate on them are just jealous

Influencers and celebrities are being called out for ‘Instagram vs. reality’ photos where they actually look perfect in both shots

An Instagram star with 1.4 million followers says she makes $64,000 a year just from her selfies, and she thinks getting plastic surgery helped