11 clever products to help you travel safer — from slash-proof backpacks to water purification tablets

Traveling can be exciting, glamorous, and memorable, but it can also be unfamiliar, confusing, and a little unsafe at times.

Be prepared before you travel the world with products and gadgets designed to keep both you and your valuables safe.

This way, you can have the trip of a lifetime and the pictures to prove it.

Exploring the world has always been on my bucket list, and now that I’m a financially independent member of society with a mean travel bug, it’s time to cash in those travel points. In the past two years, I’ve been to five countries but still, that’s just a small dent in my list.

In the short time that I’ve traveled seriously, I’ve learned that things don’t always go as planned and you should always be on your toes. Maybe your lodging wasn’t as ideal as the photos made it seem, you didn’t have fresh drinking water readily accessible, or you were unfortunately pickpocketed. Whatever bumps in the road you run into, the trip must go on.

That’s why it’s much better to start your trip with gadgets and products designed to keep you and your valuables safe so when you fly home, you’re leaving with everything you came with – plus a few extra souvenirs.

Here’s what you need to pack to have the safest trip possible:

A Bluetooth-enabled tracker

If you’re worried about losing your luggage or carry-on bag, just attach this Bluetooth-enabled tracker. The battery operated device can show the last known location of your items and produce a sound that can be heard within a 300-foot range. Tiles are compatible with iOS, Android, and other Google supported devices.

A travel door alarm

This lightweight, portable alarm system is a great device if your lodging situation is less than ideal or you just want some peace of mind at night. Simply squeeze the metal blades at the end of the cord together and slip them between the door and door frame, then loop the rest of the cord around the door handle, and set the alarm. If someone tries to open the door, a loud alarm will wake you and the neighbors.

A portable safe

If your hotel room or Airbnb doesn’t have a safe, or it’s too small to fit anything, you can still safely stash valuables like jewelry and extra cash in a mini safe like this. It’s made with stainless steel wired mesh embedded within a cut-resistant poly canvas, and has a cut-proof cable to secure it to fixtures or furniture in your hotel room. You can also keep it with you throughout your trip, or hide it at the bottom of your suitcase.

A slash-proof bag

This bag is not only perfect for travel because of its size and multiple compartments, but it’s also theft-safe. Travelon constructed the bag and shoulder strap with slash-proof fabric, a main compartment which you can secure onto stationary objects like backs of chairs, and RFID-blocking technology.

An under-the-shirt wallet

If you want to keep your cash, credit cards, and passport out of sight while you’re exploring a new city, an under-the-shirt travel belt is a good option. The belt-meets-wallet hybrid is made with electromagnetic shielding material to keep credit cards and passports from getting scanned by identity thieves, plus non-rip fabric so it won’t tear if someone tries to grab your bag out of your hands.

A portable charger

It’s always helpful to bring a fully charged portable battery pack when you’re out and about with a phone or camera, or anything that uses a battery. The Anker PowerCore is strong enough to charge laptops, tablets, phones, and more. It also has two ports – USB-C and standard USB – and comes with a wall charger so it’s versatile for any device you have or location you’re in.

A slim RFID-blocking wallet

Perfect to slip into a pant or shirt pocket, this slim wallet can hold up to 10 cards without taking up too much space. The material is also lined with RFID-blocking material so your information is always safe.

A pack of water-purifying tablets

If you’re unsure if the water you’re about to drink will agree with you, don’t risk it – just drop in one of these water purification tablets. Within 30 minutes you can be sure that your water is bacteriologically suitable so you won’t spend the rest of your day sick.

A waterproof universal phone case

This waterproof case is perfect for keeping your phone dry during tropical vacations or unforeseen rain showers. The touch-friendly screen still makes it easy to use when you’re in the water, so there’s no need to remove your phone if you’re taking videos or pictures.

An anti-theft backpack with RFID-blocking compartments

Pacsafe has loaded its backpack with travel safety features like lockable zippers, cut-proof material, and a pocket with RFID-blocking tech for credit cards and passports. The dimensions – 18.9 inches high, 11.8 inches wide, and 6.7 inches deep – are also ideal for a carry-on.

An accordion wallet with RFID-blocking tech

Keep your money, credit cards, and identification safe with this small travel wallet that has 11 accordion folds. The wallet is lined with RFID-blocking material so no one can purposefully scan your information.