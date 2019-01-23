I don’t travel anywhere without this $16 flip case organizer that holds and protects all my essential tech accessories

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

If you want to keep your chargers, cords, batteries, headphones, and other small accessories organized and accounted for as you travel, a travel tech organizer should do the trick.

I found a slim, padded, and stylish one for less than $20, Porte Play’s Flat Flip Case ($15.99).

It contains one large compartment, three smaller mesh compartments, and five elastic loops to hold and protect all your beloved tech essentials.

When you leave your hotel room for a day of sightseeing and exploring, you probably don’t so do without your wallet, passport, phone, and a comfortable pair of walking shoes. Thanks to your increasing use of tech, you probably also wouldn’t be caught without your chargers, portable battery, headphones, and a variety of other small accessories.

To keep things simple, I usually just stuff these various cords and chargers in the pockets of my purse or backpack when I board a flight or embark on a day trip. It doesn’t actually turn out to be the path of least resistance because I forget which pockets I put what accessories in, and the scattered mess in turn transforms my brain into a scattered mess – not an ideal state of mind for traveling a new and unfamiliar city.

On my most recent trip, I decided to get my travel tech organized for once, and now I wish I had bothered with a travel organizer earlier. The Porte Play Flat Flip Case ($15.99) is a slim case that slipped into my purse and made it easy to access my cords, chargers, and earphones at a moment’s notice.

source Target

It unzips smoothly to lay flat and has the perfect number of compartments to store my accessories: one large, zippered pocket, where I put my slightly bulky portable battery; one narrow, zippered mesh pocket for my USB wall chargers; two small, elastic slip pockets, which I used for my pairs of wireless and wired earbuds; and five elastic loops to hold down charging cords and camera memory cards. I could identify where each accessory was (save for the portable battery in the largest pocket, but that one was obvious due to its size and weight) through the mesh.

The slightly padded cover protected these tech essentials as my bag bumped up against anything from walls to other people. The color and embossed patterns of the cover also set it apart from other organizers that are purely functional. I unexpectedly loved its soft feel, too. The cushion-y texture was easy to distinguish when I reached into my bag, so I didn’t have to look down to pull out the organizer.

source Target

Since the case held everything in one place, I wasted no time finding the exact accessory I needed. No more panicked statements starting with “Wait, where’s my…?” Everything had its place, and I could tell instantly when something was missing as I packed up each morning.

It’s not only great for traveling, and it can be used any time you’re going from point A to point B with tech essentials in tow, whether you’re a student or office commuter. I’ve found I prefer it over roll-up tech organizers because of its flat, compact shape that allows it to stack in any configuration and ease of access via the zipper opening.

This useful case costs less than $20 and did exactly as promised to organize my tech, while also looking and feeling unique. I don’t normally dwell on utilitarian purchases like a travel tech organizer, but this one has been on every one of my packing checklists lately because of its simple effectiveness and stylish look.