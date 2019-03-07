Travel through the lens of Paul Smith: Legendary ways to capture the authenticity of Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7th March 2019 – Paul Smith, one of the world’s most celebrated British designers, travels across the globe and has been visiting Asia since the 1980s. The enormous influence of Asian culture can be seen in a wide range of Paul Smith collections, such as ethnic dress, oriental dress and the amazing colours. On a recent whirlwind trip to Hong Kong, Sir Paul soaked up the local culture and captured moments of inspiration with his camera. The uniqueness and authenticity of the city are lavishly illustrated through the lens of the legendary designer.

As a passionate believer in taking influence from the past, Sir Paul specially focused on the local neighbourhood of Old Town Central, which has been rejuvenated by the Hong Kong Tourism Board as a cultural hotspot. This charming district is a melting pot of old Hong Kong culture and a new cradle of creativity, offering Sir Paul endless photo-taking opportunities and inspiration.

Sir Paul visited to two historical sites on the iconic Hollywood Road: Man Mo Temple, a declared national monument, built in the mid-19th century, and the latest cultural landmark, Tai Kwun, the revitalized Central Police Station compound, with over 170 years of history. He also stopped to do a bit of treasure hunting in the antique stalls along Upper Lascar Road.

Street art spills out of every corner in Old Town Central. Sir Paul took a stroll down the old streets to explore some of the art scenes of the city. He was surprised to discover wall art with similar design elements to his signature art strip pattern. The various skyscrapers and colours in the district, and the fascinating contrasts between old and new can be sources of inspiration and creativity.

Beyond Old Town Central, there’s a lot more to explore in the city. Simply follow Sir Paul’s steps to enjoy authentic Hong Kong-style milk tea in a local dai pai dong, take the Star Ferry across the world-famous Victoria Harbour, or visit one of the city’s premier shopping destinations, Harbour City, where visitors can enjoy a 270-degree panorama of Victoria Harbour from the Observation Deck.

