A photographer who traveled to Antarctica reveals what it’s like to visit one of the world’s most remote spots

caption Photographer Karen Jacot’s trip to Antarctica was a dream come true. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

Photographer Karen Jacot always dreamed of visiting Antarctica.

When she finally made it there, she was in awe of the wildlife and natural beauty.

Now it doesn’t feel so far away, and she hopes to go back someday.

Some people dream of tropical vacations spent lounging on warm, sunny beaches. Photographer Karen Jacot‘s dream destination was a bit different.

She’s not sure what first piqued her interest in the most remote continent on the planet, but she longed to visit Antarctica.

When she did finally reach its icy shores, she braved the freezing temperatures to explore historic sites, play with penguins, and stand in awe of its natural beauty.

Karen Jacot has wanted to visit Antarctica for as long as she can remember.

caption Karen Jacot. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

She isn’t sure how her obsession with Antarctica began.

“It’s one of those things that I just thought, ‘Someday, I’m going to go,'” she said.

caption The ship Jacot took to Antarctica. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

It’s not as impossible as one might think – the demand for cruises to cold destinations is skyrocketing.

In February 2015, Jacot finally made her dream trip happen.

Her trip began in Ushuaia, Argentina, where she boarded a ship with Quark Tours along with her uncle and husband.

caption Jacot with her uncle and husband. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

It was a family affair.

The ship wasn’t a luxury cruise liner, but it was comfortable and sturdy enough to break through chunks of ice in the world’s roughest waters.

caption Jacot’s room. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

No bumper cars or water slides here.

It took two days to cross the Drake Passage into the Antarctic Circle.

caption An informational session. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

During the two-day trip, she attended informational sessions about the history of Antarctica and chatted with other passengers.

“For most people it was their seventh continent,” Jacot said.

caption Passengers on the ship. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

“Everyone had been all over the place, so it was really fun to talk to people who had been to all sorts of amazing places.”

She kept seasickness at bay with a prescription of Phenergan, which worked like a charm.

caption Motion sickness bags, just in case. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

Motion sickness bags lined the halls just in case.

When the ship crossed the Antarctic Circle, everyone stood outside on the front deck and cheered.

caption Crossing into the Antarctic Circle. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

The Antarctic Circle is about 66.5 degrees south of the equator.

“It was clear skies, it was sunny, the water was the calmest it was the whole time — it was beautiful,” Jacot said.

caption Passengers on deck. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

The Antarctic Circle was surprisingly sunny.

The expedition team then staged a crossing ceremony involving a stuffed krill, a dab of fake penguin poop, a splash of cold sea water, and a shot of vodka.

caption The crossing ceremony. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

All necessary items.

Seeing the continent for the first time was more emotional.

caption Jacot in Antarctica. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

The silly ceremony offset the emotional moment.

“I cried,” said Jacot. “The fact that I was standing there actually looking at Antarctica — that is a moment that I’ll definitely never forget.”

caption Antarctica in the backdrop. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

It had been a long journey.

After disembarking from the main ship via Zodiac inflatable boats, Quark guides led landings and tours on its snowy surface.

caption Boarding inflatable boats. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

The inflatable boats brought them to land.

She befriended penguins on Cuverville Island.

caption Penguins. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

Cuverville Island is covered in a permanent ice cap.

“I didn’t know how noisy they were, that they talk a lot to each other,” she said.

caption Penguins communicating. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

“They’re also very smelly, but I got used to the smell.”

She hiked up a glacier on Damoy Point.

caption Hiking Damoy Point. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

Penguins trailed their path.

Argentinian researchers stationed on Deception Island offered drinks and cookies.

caption Deception Island. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

The island is in a crater formed by an active volcano.

Port Lockroy hosts a gift shop, museum, and post office.

caption Port Lockroy. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

Jacot mailed herself a few postcards.

She also braved the freezing waters and participated in the ship’s polar plunge.

caption The polar plunge. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

Water temperatures in the Antarctic can range from 28 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

“It was very cold, although what struck me more than the cold was the saltiness,” she said.

caption Jumping into the frigid water. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

The crew attached passengers to a harness to pull them out of the water right away.

When the weather or water didn’t cooperate with their scheduled excursions, they substituted scenic cruising, instead.

caption Views of the landscape from the boat. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

There was no shortage of beautiful views.

After finally visiting the secluded island, it doesn’t feel so distant anymore.

caption Antarctic wildlife. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

It no longer seems as impossible to get to.

“Travel makes the world seem smaller because you realize … it’s not such a mystery,” she said.

caption Exploring Antarctica. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

Seeing more of the world makes it feel more connected.

“Antarctica always seemed so far away and so remote, and now I’m like, ‘Well, it takes two days to get there, but you can do it.'”

caption The Quark Expeditions ship. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

It’s a far trek, but it’s worth it.

Jacot loved it so much that she hopes to visit again.

caption Jacot poses in Antarctica. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

It was a memorable trip.

“It’s by far the most incredible place I’ve ever been,” she said.

caption A whale jumps out of the water in Antarctica. source Courtesy Karen Jacot

She took incredible photos of the wildlife and scenery.

“Everything there was so breathtaking, and every time you went outside you were just in awe.”