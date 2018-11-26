Airlines are copying retailers like Amazon and Walmart and starting a ‘Black Friday’ of their own

caption Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C. source Getty Images

First, there was Black Friday, and then there was Cyber Monday. Now there’s Travel Tuesday.

Travel Tuesday is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and is slated to be the day to get a great deal on plane tickets.

According to airfare prediction website Hopper, the number of flight sales on Travel Tuesday is expected to be double that of Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

Several major airlines including Cathay Pacific, Southwest, EasyJet, Aer Lingus, and Alitalia have extended their Black Friday sales to include Travel Tuesday.

Even though Tuesdays, in general, have been known as a good time to catch a good deal on a flight, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving is expected to be even more fruitful for bargain hunters.

The website claims it detected deals on 20% of all global routes last year during Travel Tuesday. And it expects fare sales to be impressive this year as well.

In fact, Hopper projects major savings on some of the world’s most popular destinations including 41% off flights to London, 32% off flights to Paris, and 32% off flights to Hong Kong.

Thus far, airlines have not yet posted Travel Tuesday specific deals. However, many major airlines have extended their Black Friday sales to cover Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday as well. Here are a few of the best deals: