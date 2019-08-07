Several countries are warning citizens against traveling to the US in the wake of the wave of deadly mass shootings that killed 34 people in a week

Several countries have issued travel warnings in the wake of the spate of deadly mass shootings that have swept the US in the last week, killing a total of 34 people, and injuring dozens more.

Japan issued a warning on Sunday which urged residents to “be aware of the potential for gunfire incidents everywhere in the United States.”

Uruguay and Venezuela issued statements on Monday warning of “indiscriminate” violence in the country.

The shootings began in Gilroy, California on July 28, when a shooter opened fire on the Gilroy Garlic Festival, leaving 3 dead and 12 injured.

Gun shots were first reported early evening local time and police engaged with the shooter “in less than a minute” once they arrived at the scene, killing him.

The FBI on Tuesday announced that it has opened a domestic terrorism investigation into the shooting after it discovered a “target list” compiled by the gunman, who may have been motivated by nationalist views.

On Saturday, less than a week after the Gilroy shooting, a 21-year-old man opened fire on a busy Walmart in El Paso, Texas, which left 22 people dead and 24 others injured.

Authorities said they were investigating a manifesto that they believe was written by the suspected shooter, which expressed hatred towards Hispanic immigrants.

In the shooting, three Mexican nationals were killed and six were wounded, prompting authorities in Mexico to take legal action to protect its citizens in the United States.

Less than 24 hours later, another mass shooting claimed the lives of 9 people and injured 27 others at a bar in Dayton Ohio. The shooter opened fire around 1 a.m. local time outside the city’s nightlife center and was killed by police on the scene.

Police later confirmed the suspect as Connor Betts, a 24-year-old from Bellbrook, Ohio, who was suspended in high school for keeping a “kill list” and a “rape list,” his former classmates told AP.

In response to the shootings, several countries have already issued warnings against traveling to the US:

Japan’s Consulate General in Detroit said in a statement on Sunday that Japanese residents “should be aware of the potential for gunfire incidents everywhere in the United States,”

The statement added that the US was a “gun society,” and urged citizens to “pay close attention to safety measures.”

Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry on Monday issued an alert warning its citizens to postpone travel plans to the US given the “proliferation of acts of violence and crimes of indiscriminate hatred.”

“These growing acts of violence have found an echo and support in the conversations and actions impregnated by racial discrimination and hatred against migrant populations, pronounced and executed by the supremacist elite who hold political power in Washington,” the statement read.

It added that tourists should avoid visiting certain US cities which it said are among the most dangerous in the country, including Cleveland, Detroit, Baltimore, and St. Louis.

Uruguay’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned its citizens on Monday to “take precautions against growing indiscriminate violence” when traveling to the US.

The ministry said in a statement on Monday that the US’ “indiscriminate possession of firearms by the population,” as well as growing violence “mostly for hate crimes, including racism and discrimination,” were reasons to be cautious.

It urged its citizens to avoid public places with large concentrations of people, including theme parks, shopping centers, festivals and religious events.

