Photos show thousands packing into cars, planes, and trains in a rush to get out of Wuhan as China lifts the coronavirus lockdown

China has ended its 76-day lockdown of Wuhan – the Chinese city where the first cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in late 2019 – sending people flooding out of the city en masse.
Toward the end of January, China abruptly sealed off Wuhan to halt the coronavirus’ spread to other regions of the country, implementing a lockdown order that has now become common in other parts of the world.
At midnight on Wednesday morning, Chinese officials began allowing people to travel out of Wuhan – the initial epicenter of the novel coronavirus pandemic – for the first time in nearly 11 weeks. As the travel ban was lifted, people who had been stranded in the city and could prove they are healthy began pouring out of Wuhan by plane, train, and car.
The loosening of restrictions comes after Wuhan reported only three new coronavirus cases in three weeks. On Tuesday, the day before the lockdown ended, China reported no new coronavirus-related deaths for the first time since January, according to government figures, which are disputed.
See what Wuhan looks like as people are allowed to move freely out of the city for the first time in months:
The Chinese government just lifted the ban on outbound travel from Wuhan, the city where the first cases of the novel coronavirus were reported late last year.
- source
- HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images
At midnight on Wednesday morning, authorities in Wuhan began allowing people to travel out of the city…
- source
- Xinhua/Shen Bohan via Getty Images
…leading people to flood out of Wuhan.
- source
- Xinhua/Shen Bohan via Getty Images
Whether it was by car…
- source
- Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Plane…
- source
- Xinhua/Cheng Min via Getty Images
Or by train.
- source
- Xinhua/Shen Bohan via Getty Images
An estimated 55,000 people will catch trains out of the city on Wednesday, according to Chinese state media.
The Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan was bustling with travelers and taxis.
- source
- Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
The first train leaving Wuhan’s Hankou station was bound for the city of Jingzhou, which is about 150 miles away, according to The Wall Street Journal.
- source
- Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via Getty
According to Chinese state media, the first train to leave Hubei province entirely was destined for Nanning in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, which is roughly 750 miles southwest of Wuhan.
- source
- Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Around 200 flights were scheduled to fly to and from Wuhan on Wednesday — roughly one-third the typical total — and at least 11,855 had bought tickets to fly out of Wuhan that day, an airport official told The Wall Street Journal.
- source
- Xinhua/Cheng Min via Getty Images
Healthcare workers from the Jilin province, who had traveled to Wuhan to aid in the response to the outbreak, were among the first to board flights out of the city.
- source
- The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images
Cars lined up at the city’s exit points…
- source
- Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
As police removed barricades…
- source
- Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Directed traffic…
- source
- Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
And reopened long-closed tolls.
- source
- Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
In anticipation of the travel ban being lifted, crews were sent to disinfect the airport…
…and trains.
However, not just anyone can leave the city — travelers must prove that they are healthy first.
- source
- Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
That’s done through a government-mandated phone app that analyzes a user’s recent location data and medical history and tells authorities whether or not they pose an infection risk.
- source
- Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Airline employees were also seen checking people’s temperature as they attempted to leave the city.
- source
- Xinhua/Cheng Min via Getty Images
The same happened at train stations as well.
- source
- Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images
The lockdown began abruptly on January 23 in an effort to seal off the rest of China from the novel coronavirus.
- source
- Xinhua/Cheng Min via Getty Images
The travel ban lasted 76 days, leaving thousands stranded within and outside the city, desperate to get back home.
- source
- Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
According to official figures, more than 80,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in China.
- source
- Xinhua/Fei Maohua via Getty Images
The majority of those cases occurred in the city of Wuhan or the surrounding Hubei province.
- source
- Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
But over the last three weeks, only three new coronavirus cases were officially reported in Wuhan, signaling a light at the end of the tunnel for the city that was the initial epicenter of the now-global pandemic.
- source
- Getty Images
On Tuesday, a day before authorities loosened travel restrictions, China reported its first day without new coronavirus deaths since January.
- source
- Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Though travel has resumed and businesses have begun to reopen in Wuhan, the city’s schools remain closed, people are still sheltering at home, and the crisis is far from over.
- source
- Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
