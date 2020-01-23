What it’s like to be a ‘traveling stripper,’ including strip club auditions and late-night hotel workouts

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

In a new video, YouTube influencer and stripper Yamilah Nguyen shared exactly how she spends her days as a travelling stripper.

Travelling strippers go to strip clubs around the world for work rather than stripping at one locale.

Nguyen’s day included a nail appointment, Mediterranean food, strip club auditions, and a late-night workout at her hotel.

Movies like “Hustlers” suggest strippers spend their evenings working at just one strip club, but that’s not the only way the dancers can make money.

In a new video, YouTube influencer Yamilah Nguyen shared how she spends her days as a travelling stripper who work at strip clubs around the world.

Nguyen shared the details of a day in Portland, Oregon, where she auditions for jobs at strip clubs and runs work-related errands. Since Nguyen is working in Portland temporarily, she lives in the hotel where she’s staying and treats it as her home base.

Nguyen started the day with errands and self-care

Nguyen didn’t share the exact time she woke up, but she started her day with a shower and getting ready to go out.

“I did a double shift yesterday. Your girl is tired,” Nguyen said before leaving the hotel to get a manicure, pedicure, and some lunch.

Once in her car, Nguyen tried kombucha, a fermented tea drink, for the first time and enjoyed it, despite the fact it “smelled like rotten a– booty crack.”

Next, she got a lunch bowl with hummus, salad, beef, and lamb at a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant; went to a makeup shop to buy setting spray and face powder; made a pit stop at a clothing store; and headed to a local nail salon for a white pedicure and long acrylic nails.

Nguyen also went to a stripper audition

caption Nguyen travels from city to city working at different strip clubs. source REUTERS/Jason Lee

By then, it was early evening, and Nguyen had to decide whether to work at a strip club at 7 PM or stay in for the night and work on her personal business, a line of fake lashes. In the end, she headed to an audition at a new strip club, dressed in jeans and a bodysuit she bought earlier that day.

“Hopefully this club will also hire me. I mean, some places are super bougie, some places only like people with pole tricks,” Nguyen said of the strip club scene. “I don’t really know pole tricks like that so hopefully my cuteness will win the audition over.”

Later, Nguyen told viewers she was hired at the club, officially securing it as her second strip club job in Portland.

She ended the evening with a workout in the hotel gym

Nguyen decided to take off work that evening to recharge since she worked so much the day before.

“I feel like one thing, about dancing especially, is finding your balance,” she said. “Like if you overwork yourself baby you’re not going to have good shifts.”

She went to the gym inside her hotel and did some weightlifting and stretching before meeting up with an old friend for tequila shots and shrimp sliders.

