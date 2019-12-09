Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc. Honored at the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2019

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 9 December 2019 – Twenty outstanding Philippines’ entrepreneurs and organisations were honored at the recently concluded Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2019 or APEA, led by Megawide Construction Corporation’s Chairman and CEO, Mr. Edgar Saavedra and Robinsons Land Corporation’s President and CEO, Mr. Frederick D. Go.

An initiative by Enterprise Asia, the leading non-governmental organization for entrepreneurship in Asia, APEA is the largest regional recognition program, with over 3,000 nominations received each year, and less than one tenth of that receiving the awards in all 14 markets. With the theme of ‘Promoting Inclusive Economic Development Through Sustainable Entrepreneurship’, over 300 attendees were present at the by-invitation only event, comprising of industry leaders and dignitaries.

Leading the list of winners includes Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc. who received the award under Corporate Excellence Category.





About Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc.

Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc. (“TIHGI”) is the developer and operator of Resorts World Manila, the first and largest integrated tourism resort in the Philippines. On November 5, 2013, TIHGI began trading on the Philippine Stock Exchange (“PSE”) under the ticker “RWM”. TIHGI is a joint venture between Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI), and Genting Hong Kong Limited (GHK).

Resorts World Manila (RWM) is a pioneering integrated resort (IR) in the Philippines that showcases world-class performances, multi-level recreational alternatives, global lodging brands and exciting lifestyle options. Coinciding with the beginning of the Philippine Tourism Decade that enacted Republic Act 9593 or the Tourism Act of 2009, RWM pioneered a new concept in the country that intends to showcase an array of lifestyle and entertainment alternatives for guests in one property.

When RWM opened its doors on August 2009, it boasted the world-class Newport Performing Arts Theater, the upscale Newport Mall and Newport Cinemas, and the largest gaming space in the country at the time. Conveniently located across the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, RWM provided guests an instant gateway to the genuine Filipino hospitality complemented by world-class experiences with a Filipino touch.

Three hotel brands opened shortly after RWM began its operations. The international brand Marriott Hotel Manila opened in October 2009, followed by the all-suite Maxims Hotel in December 2010, and the practical accommodations brand Remington Hotel in November 2011. The three were only the first of many who will be welcoming guests of the country’s first IR through the years.

Then bearing the ‘Real Winner’ slogan and matching the same with unparalleled service and top notch facilities, RWM quickly won multiple awards from the prestigious Hospitality Asia Platinum Awards (HAPA) in 2011 for its all-suite signature Maxims Hotel.

In 2012, RWM went into partnerships with Starwood Hotels and with Hilton Worldwide as part of the IR’s 3rd phase expansion plans. The developments were realized early this year with the opening of Sheraton Hotel Manila and Hilton Manila at the new RWM Grand Wing. This year, as RWM celebrates its 10th anniversary and has completed Phase 3 of its expansion projects, more acclaimed hotel brands are added to the property including another prominent international brand in the Japanese all-suite Okura Manila Hotel is set to open at the RWM Grand Wing.





About Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards is the region’s most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries and markets all over Asia. For further information, visit www.apea.asia.