Travelling across the straits this Vesak Day? Expect congestion and delays, ICA says

The congestion along the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoint will be “inevitable” as the ICA heightens security efforts. The Straits Times

Expect heavy traffic and congestion at the Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints in the days leading up to and during the Vesak Day public holiday, Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned on Monday (May 13).

Over the long weekend from May 17 to 20, travellers making their commute via these checkpoints would likely encounter delays, the authority said, citing efforts to beef up security checks to counter potential threats to Singapore.

“With security checks, traffic build-up is inevitable, especially when large number of travellers use the checkpoints at the same time,” said the ICA.

“Travellers are advised to plan ahead and be prepared to adjust their travel plans if necessary.”

But since it takes two hands to clap, the authority added that Vesak Day travellers themselves will have a part to play in ensuring smooth journeys. Namely, travellers are reminded not to carry prohibited items such as firecrackers – which includes “Pop-Pops” – and chewing gum. Dutiable or controlled items like eggs, meat products and potted plants should also be “proactively” declared to ICA officers prior to checks.

Other tips provided include checking and presenting of valid passports, usage of automated clearance lanes and observation of the ICA’s “no photography and videography” policy. Travellers are encouraged to share their journey by car-pooling or using public transport as well.

In view of the high frequency of queue-cutting at both land checkpoints, the ICA also advises motorists to observe traffic rules, adhere to lane discipline and cooperate with its officers to alleviate congestion without compromising safety.

Motorists are encouraged to keep themselves abreast of traffic situations at the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints through the One Monitoring website, MyTransport.SG portal, Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS) or the ICA’s Facebook page.

The ICA noted that it would be working in tandem with the Traffic Police to enforce road discipline at critical junctions leading to the checkpoints.

“The ICA will continue to take necessary measures to improve clearance efficiency as much as possible without compromising security. We seek travellers’ understanding and cooperation when using the land checkpoints during the peak periods,” it said.

Read also: