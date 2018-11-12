Travis Scott says he was initially ‘nervous and scared’ of parenthood because he and Kylie Jenner are both so young

caption Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with their daughter in October. source @kyliejenner/Instagram

Travis Scott recently opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about becoming a father.

He said he was initially “fearful” going into the delivery room when Kylie Jenner gave birth to their daughter, Stormi Webster.

“I was nervous and scared … we were just both young,” he said. “I never thought I could just like, love something so hard.”

Travis Scott opened up about welcoming his first child with Kylie Jenner during a recent appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“Going into it, I was nervous and scared … we were just both young,” he told DeGeneres of parenthood.

“But, you know, when you first hold a baby in your arms, it’s just like – it’s uncontrollable. It’s like this whole warp that just takes over your whole body,” he continued. “I never thought I could love something so hard, you know? It’s crazy.”

Jenner gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Stormi Webster, in early February. At the time, Jenner was 20 years old; Scott was 25.

Scott said that his 9-month-old baby girl is “so animated.” He also revealed that it’s difficult to be away from her, telling DeGeneres, “I just had to leave her to come up here, and it was just so hard.”

The “Astroworld” rapper even shared details about the birth, praising Kris Jenner and saying she “held it down” in the delivery room.

“She held me down, because it was so scary,” he said. “This was actually my first delivery room … so she was walking me through this whole process.”

“There’s this thing called the placenta that I’ve just been hearing about. Oh, my God. I was fearful of that, but I cut the umbilical cord,” he continued. “And, you know, she held it down. Mama KJ, she’s the best.”

Watch his interview with DeGeneres below.

