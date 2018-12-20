Travis Scott says he’ll propose ‘in a fire way’ to Kylie Jenner soon: ‘I need her with me to operate’

caption Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been together since April 2017. source Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Travis Scott recently discussed his relationship with Kylie Jenner for Rolling Stone’s newest cover story.

Despite speculation that the two are already married, Scott said he and Jenner will “get married soon” and that he’ll “propose in a fire way.”

“People don’t understand how real my girl is,” he told Rolling Stone. “She’s the coolest motherf—– of all time.”

He also said the couple knew getting pregnant was “something special” despite only dating for a few weeks – and revealed he and Jenner had already been discussing kids.

Travis Scott recently discussed his relationship with Kylie Jenner for Rolling Stone’s newest cover story and even revealed that the couple will tie the knot soon.

“We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up – I gotta propose in a fire way,” he said.

Scott and Jenner have been together since April 2017, when they first “hooked up” at Coachella. The couple conceived their first daughter Stormi Webster in early May.

Scott explained to Rolling Stone that they “both believe in God,” which led them to agree that getting pregnant was “something special” despite only having dated for a few weeks.

Read more: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott became parents just 10 months after meeting – here’s a complete timeline of their relationship

“And kids are something we kind of talked about when we were getting busy,” he continued. “We was just two kids, f—— around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.'”

Scott revealed that, at first, they bonded over favorite movies and directors – especially Tim Burton and Wes Anderson. But ultimately, he fell in love with how “chill” Jenner is.

“People don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bulls— remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro,” he said. “Knowing a girl that famous, you’d think she’s like, ‘I need to go send somebody to do this for me,’ or ‘I need 15 motherf—–s around me,’ but we just walk out the crib.”

“Me, I hate cameras. I don’t like people in my business,” he continued. “Going into a situation like that, you’d think it would be a whole public fest. You never know. ‘Maybe she’s into all the photos, or worried about this and that.’ And then you realize motherf—–s is normal as possible. I realized what really mattered to her, which is none of this shit. She’s the coolest motherf—– of all time.”

Scott even opened up about his and Jenner’s parenting style (Stormi is not allowed to watch TV), their daughter’s favorite songs (his own “Stargazing” and “Baby Shark”), and how he felt when he found out she was a girl.

“At first I was like, ‘Man, I need a son,'” he told Rolling Stone. “When we found out it was a girl, I was like, ‘Huhhh.’ But after a while I was like, ‘Yo, this might be the illest thing that ever happened.’ And when Stormi was born, I was like, ‘Life is fire, bro.'”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.