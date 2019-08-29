20 touching moments between Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi shown in his new Netflix documentary

caption Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at the premiere of Netflix’s “Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly” on Tuesday. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

A new Netflix documentary titled “Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly” was released on Wednesday.

The film follows the creation of Scott’s No. 1 album “Astroworld” and his rise to prominence as a rapper.

It also features intimate moments between Scott and his long-term girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, including the birth of their daughter, Stormi Webster.

Here’s every time the couple, and eventual family of three, appear together in the documentary.

Netflix’s new documentary, “Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly,” was released on Wednesday.

The film follows the creation of Scott’s No. 1 album “Astroworld” and his rise to prominence as a rapper – but some of its best and most intimate moments are between Scott and his long-term girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. The footage even includes the Scott’s reaction to the birth of their daughter, Stormi Webster.

Keep scrolling to see every time the couple, and eventual family of three, appear together in the documentary.

The first time Jenner appears in the documentary, she’s holding hands with Scott.

caption Kylie Jenner appears about 14 minutes into the documentary. source Netflix

The two are shown walking through a park with a group of friends, including Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Jordyn Woods.

Jenner carves their “squad name” into a tree while Scott announces, “Anoint this tree, 2017 squad tree.”

caption It looks like Kendall Jenner is fond of her little sister’s boyfriend. source Netflix

Jenner and Scott began dating in April 2017 after spending time together at Coachella.

The two are also shown riding in a car alone, cuddling and kissing.

caption Scott and Jenner became parents just 10 months after they began dating. source Netflix

This scene was likely filmed on July 8, 2017, when Jenner was photographed wearing the same outfit – red, lace-up, leather pants with a black tank top and white sweatshirt – while leaving a restaurant in London with Scott.

By this time, Jenner was already two months pregnant with the couple’s first child.

The next scene shows Jenner and Scott at an ultrasound appointment.

caption Scott has a habit of calling people “OG.” source Netflix

Scott watches the ultrasound tool very closely and tells the doctor to be gentle, apparently worried the process could hurt his unborn child: “Just trying to figure out how much pressure you applying to that thing,” he says.

“Baby is safe,” the doctor replies.

Scott is also seen showing the sonogram to his close friend, producer Chase B: “Ain’t going to lie, it’s the livest thing of all time,” Scott says.

Scott was in the delivery room with Jenner when she gave birth to their daughter on February 1, 2018.

caption The documentary shows the couple holding hands in the hospital. source Netflix

“Travis cut the cord,” someone can be heard saying in the background.

The couple named their daughter Stormi.

caption Jenner is shown cuddling with her newborn in the documentary. source Netflix

“I looked up names and saw ‘Storm’ and I really liked that, but I wanted her to have an “ie” at the end of her name like me,” Jenner later revealed on Instagram Live. “When I was pregnant I used to call her, I used to call her Stormie when I talked to her in my belly, and it just always felt right.”

Jenner said she decided to drop the “e” at the last minute while filling out her daughter’s birth certificate.

Webster is the real last name of her father, who was born with the name Jacques Webster, Jr. and uses Travis Scott as a stage name.

The documentary shows Scott’s excitement to be a father.

caption He was filmed holding his newborn in the hospital. source Netflix

“As soon as she got born, right, she was crying hard as f—,” he tells someone on the phone. “As soon as I walked over there, stopped crying. As soon as I walked away, started crying. They handed her to Kylie, stopped crying. S— is crazy.”

Scott and Jenner are seen sharing a quiet moment together.

caption This footage was taken in SoHo on August 21, 2018. source Netflix

As soon as they stepped outside, they were ambushed by fans and paparazzi.

The crowd at Scott’s inaugural Astroworld festival began chanting Stormi’s name when they spotted her backstage.

caption The one-day festival took place on November 17, 2018 in Houston, Texas. source Netflix

“only the people around you really know how hard you work,” Jenner posted on Instagram at the time, alongside four photos of Scott with Stormi. “i love to watch you make all your dreams come true. your first festival. we’re so proud of you. we love you.”

Jenner and Stormi were also backstage when Scott headlined Madison Square Garden for the first time.

caption Scott played a sold-out show at MSG on November 27, 2018. source Netflix

“when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight,” Jenner wrote on Instagram at the time, before posting a photo of herself with Scott and Stormi.

In a brief but sweet scene, Scott straps Stormi into her car seat.

caption The “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour” was one of the highest-grossing tours in 2018. source Netflix

Scott was often accompanied by Stormi during his “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour,” where she got her own VIP room at every venue.

Jenner jumped into Scott’s arms after he performed at the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show.

caption Jenner watched her boyfriend perform with Maroon 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. source Netflix

She also posted an adorable video of Stormi dancing while she watched him perform.

One scene shows the couple playing peek-a-boo and embracing Stormi.

caption Gustav Klimt’s famous painting “The Kiss” hangs in the background. source Netflix

Jenner says the couple will definitely have more children, though she isn’t sure when.

Jenner is shown teaching Stormi how to walk.

caption Stormi will turn 2 years old in February. source Netflix

Stormi clings onto a designer chair that Scott gave her, made entirely of stuffed toy animals.

Jenner also helps Stormi play the piano.

caption Maybe she’ll be a musician like her father. source Netflix

Stormi was born into a musical family. Scott’s father and uncle are both musicians who play bass and drums, while his grandfather was a jazz composer.

Scott dresses Stormi up in his “Astroworld” sweatshirt and flies her around the room.

caption Stormi is Scott’s first and only child. source Netflix

Stormi is often seen rocking her dad’s merchandise.

Scott watches as Jenner helps Stormi “drive” around her house in a remote-control car.

caption The family celebrated Stormi’s first birthday in February 2018. source Netflix

Jenner has a habit of gifting Stormi with mini luxury cars.

The documentary makes an adorable comparison between Stormi and Scott at a young age.

caption The documentary includes family videos of Scott growing up in Texas. source Netflix

While Stormi is seen in a custom pink car, a young Scott drove around in a beige Jeep.

The family of three poses in matching “StormiWorld” sweatshirts.

caption Stormi’s first birthday party was themed around Scott’s album “Astroworld.” source Netflix

Scott even wears a diamond necklace that says “Stormi.”

At Stormi’s first birthday party, Scott takes her down a massive slide.

caption The party also had a carousel and a swing ride. source Netflix

Held a day after Stormi’s February 1st birthday, the extravagant party dubbed “StormiWorld” was a dreamy carnival, complete with Stormi-themed fries, cookies, and merchandise.