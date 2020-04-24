Stormi Webster took control of Travis Scott’s Fortnite concert, and the rapper’s reaction was adorable

caption Stormi Webster interrupted Travis Scott’s Instagram Live. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Travis Scott/Instagram

Stormi Webster interrupted Travis Scott’s virtual Fornite concert called “Astronomical,” the 27-year-old rapper showed on his Instagram story on Thursday.

The “Astroworld” rapper, who shares his daughter with ex Kylie Jenner, held Stormi and asked if she wants to play Fortnite on Instagram Live. “Yeah,” she responded.

“Stormi took over be back one sec,” he wrote on his Instagram story, showing the 2-year-old wearing headphones and manning the controller to play along with the 12.3 million users that participated in the event.

As Scott told Webster to say “bye” and prepared to rejoin the in-game concert, she mumbled, “I don’t want to watch this movie, daddy.”

“Ok. Can’t watch this movie. Be back. Gotta put on a movie. See you later,” he told the Instagram Live viewers while smiling.

Stormi Webster took over Travis Scott‘s player during his virtual Fornite concert, the 27-year-old rapper showed on his Instagram story on Thursday.

The Grammy Award-winning musician debuted “Astronomical,” a series of in-game concerts, and a record-breaking number of more than 12 million players participated in the first event. During his Instagram Live, Scott picked up his daughter, whom he shares with Kylie Jenner, for a brief on-screen cameo.

“Wassup?” Stormi asked while looking into the camera, leading Scott to say, “Oh no, it’s live. Do you see daddy?”

The 2-year-old responded, “Look, daddy! Daddy!” and seemingly pointed to the game.

“Wanna play?” he asked, and Webster responded, “Yeah.”

On his Instagram story, Scott showed his daughter manning the controller and wearing headphones.

“Stormi took over be back one sec,” he wrote on his Instagram story, flashing between the 2-year-old and the user she was controlling in the game.

all i want is more travis x stormi content???? pic.twitter.com/HXPZAY5oVi — joy ????????‍♀️ (@afterbabies) April 23, 2020

At one point during his Instagram livestream, Scott told Kid Cudi, who collaborated with the rapper on the track “The Scotts,” that he was returning to the concert after entertaining Stormi with a movie.

“I don’t want to watch this movie, daddy,” she mumbled, catching Scott’s attention.

“Ok. Can’t watch this movie. Be back. Gotta put on a movie. See you later,” he told his viewers while laughing.

After accompanying her father during his in-game concert, Stormi made an appearance on Jenner’s Instagram story wearing bedazzled cat-eye sunglasses and a stained white t-shirt.

“Stormi your t-shirt, what did you do for dinner time?” the 22-year-old makeup mogul said, adding, “You went crazy!”

Jenner and Scott broke up in 2019 but continue to coparent their daughter. They’re reportedly spending time together while social distancing to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.