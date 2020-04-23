Publicly traded companies have 2 weeks to give back loans intended for small businesses or potentially face ‘severe consequences,’ Treasury Department reportedly says

caption FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump leads daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington source Reuters

The Treasury Department is asking publicly traded companies to return their loans from the federal government by May 7, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Large companies who drew from the fund intended for small businesses were criticized after many small businesses were unable to access loans as the fund ran out of money.

Some public companies, like Shake Shack, gave back the money after they realized small businesses weren’t able to access the loans, but some companies like Ruth’s Chris Steak House have held on to the funds.

The Treasury Department is asking publicly traded companies who received loans from a fund intended to help small business recover from the pandemic to return the money by May 7 or potentially face consequences, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

The department said in updated guidance that it is “unlikely that a public company with substantial market value and access to capital markets” could prove that a federal loan was necessary for them to stay afloat, according to the report.

The request from the Treasury Department comes after large companies who took loans from the fund were criticized heavily as the fund ran out of money – and small businesses, which the fund was intended to help, were unable to get a loan.

Large companies were able to access the funds through a loophole in the restrictions that were meant to save the loans for use only by small businesses. Some companies like Shake Shack, which received a $10 million loan, said that when they realized small businesses couldn’t access the fund, they gave back their loan to free up more cash, but some businesses like Potbelly and Ruth’s Chris Steak House have held on to their loans.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that “there are severe consequences for people who don’t attest properly to this certification. And again, we want to make sure this money is available to small businesses that need it, people who have invested their entire life savings.”

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the report.