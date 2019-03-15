You can sleep in an Instagram-worthy tree house on an island near Bali for $42 a night

caption These tree houses are all over Instagram. source Airbnb

A trio of tree houses near Bali, Indonesia, is currently taking over Instagram.

Each unique lodging can currently be booked for $42 per night on Airbnb.

Positive reviews have praised the tree house’s panoramic views and serene setting.

Negative reviews point to downsides such as insects in the room and what some people think is a steep climb to reach the tree houses.

There is no shortage of affordable deals on Airbnb, but are rarely as Instagram-worthy as the tree houses that are currently taking over social media.

The “Rumah Pohon” tree houses are located on the island of Nusa Penida, which is southeast of Bali, Indonesia, and they currently start at only $42 per night.

caption The tree houses offer panoramic views of the island. source Airbnb

The three tree houses are located right next to each other, each with slightly different views that seem perfect for Instagram-worthy vacation photos. The listing states that guests cannot choose which tree house they stay in, as bookings are determined based on timing and availability.

caption The balcony overlooks the ocean. source Airbnb

The interior includes the necessities: a full-sized bed for two and a small nightstand with a fan on top. There is also a window and a small balcony to the side, with a shared bathroom located downstairs.

caption A bed, nightstand, and fan are included inside. source Airbnb

Reviews for the tree houses are mostly positive, with an average rating of four-and-a-half stars out of five. A recent guest wrote a review calling it “an amazing place to stay” and praised the incredible views. Another guest called it “a once in a lifetime experience.”

caption Guests have praised the incredible views. source Airbnb

One visitor wrote that staying there was “such an experience.” However, they also said several tourists climbed the balcony to take photos, which she considered a downside.

caption Some have called it “a once in a lifetime experience.” source Airbnb

Another guest wrote that “the view is unbeatable, the rest is not,” and pointed to the insects and long hike as the biggest disadvantages.

caption Some pointed to insects as a downside. source Airbnb

Find out more about the tree houses on Airbnb.