Trend Micro and Snyk Enter Strategic Partnership to Enable Software Developers to Rapidly and Securely Deliver Applications

First of its kind partnership begins with integrated shield and fix approach to open source vulnerabilities for DevOps

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – October 10, 2019 – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Snyk, the leader in developer-first open source security. The partnership will focus on solving the unrelenting challenge that open source vulnerabilities create for developers, stemming from code-reuse, public repositories and open source.





Together, Trend Micro and Snyk will help businesses manage the risk of vulnerabilities without interrupting the software delivery process. The combination of open source vulnerability intelligence from Snyk and Trend Micro will result in the most comprehensive ability to detect vulnerabilities for teams operating in a DevOps environment. Once vulnerabilities in containers are identified, Trend Micro is the shield and Snyk is the fix that combine for streamlined remediation and risk mitigation.

“When it comes to DevOps, Trend Micro gets it,” said Geva Solomonovich, chief operating officer at Snyk. “We’re excited to partner with Trend Micro to bring their enterprise customers an easy and scalable way to fix open source vulnerabilities. Together, we will continue to help organizations improve their ability to find vulnerabilities earlier in the development process and provide options for how to mitigate and prevent risk in software development.”

One of the key challenges for enterprise customers today is the need for speed in developing applications. Speed and efficiency is gained by leveraging open source code. Gartner reports,1 “Open-source software is used within mission-critical IT workloads by over 95% of the IT organizations worldwide, whether they are aware of it or not.” Research from Snyk also found that those vulnerabilities in open source libraries are growing rapidly, nearly doubling in two years.2

“Snyk’s approach and trust they’ve built directly with the development community is unmatched,” said Kevin Simzer, chief operating officer at Trend Micro. “Our collaboration demonstrates both companies’ understanding of the tools developers need and how we can provide security without getting in their way. This strategic partnership is the start of future collaboration as we both work to secure the DevOps workflow.”

Additional terms of the ongoing partnership and product integration will be announced in November, 2019. For more information please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/snyk.





