Trend Micro First to Deliver XDR Across Email, Network, Endpoint, Server and Cloud Workloads

Combats alert overload and maximizes security teams’ impact with broader visibility and expert security analytics for faster detection

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – August 27, 2019 – Trend Micro Incorporated ( TYO: 4704 ; TSE: 4704 ), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today was first to offer detection and response capabilities integrated across email, network, endpoint, server and cloud workloads. This is designed to give enterprises broader visibility of a risk posture while connecting minor events from different security silos to detect more complex attacks that otherwise remain unnoticed.

ESG research shows that 55% of organizations use more than 25 individual cybersecurity technologies [1] ; despite this, attacks are increasing and bypassing existing controls. IT Security teams receive more than 10,000 security alerts daily, according to a 2018 SC Media Survey. The universal level of pain and inefficiency this causes is clear. A ccording to the Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report, “the mean time to identify a breach increased to 197 days and containing a breach increased to 69 days,” leaving criminals nearly 9 months hiding in an organization and causing damage.

“The threat landscape is unrelenting and the skills gap is nearly unsolvable, so we have done more to help,” said Steve Quane, executive vice president of network defense and hybrid cloud security for Trend Micro. “Business security cannot rely on endpoints alone. Unlike legacy EDR offerings that ignore certain key threat vectors like email, we scale across more sources for the most complete detections generated as early as possible.”

Connecting detections, telemetry, process data, and network metadata across email, network, endpoint and cloud workloads minimizes manual work and quickly correlates events that humans are unable to process given the onslaught of daily alerts across individual product silos. Trend Micro’s global threat intelligence adds further relevance and context around event data, and is enhanced by specific detection rules from the company’s security experts that target the highest priority threats.

In Trend Micro’s XDR solution, the “X” refers to the most extensive sets of data from more protection points, which is critical to find hidden threats. The resulting detections are more accurate, are generated faster and provide better context than ever before. Having one version of the security truth and a standardized schema for interpreting alerts also makes life easier for stretched IT security teams.

According to Gartner [2] , “Threats are becoming more complex, multifaceted and easy to miss if you are only looking at one piece of the investigation puzzle. It takes collaboration from various security technologies, and great use of the data coming from external and internal sources to understand the big picture of which threats are truly a problem for an organization. It takes collaboration, context, system intelligence and visualization to really solve modern security problems.”

The comprehensive XDR solution applies the most effective expert analytics to the deep data sets collected from Trend Micro solutions across the enterprise, making faster connections to identify and stop attacks. In 2019, Trend Micro has identified a high number of attacks that utilized lateral movement, with most bypassing the endpoint altogether which illustrates the need for centralized visibility.

” Risk is not a static concern, ” said Edwin Martinez, director of information security and CISO for ClubCorp USA, Inc. “Trend Micro’s XDR will solve so much of our pain. By taking over the burden of dealing with thousands of alerts a day, we can r edeploy those resources to handle more strategic projects. We rely on Trend Micro to give us an expert set of eyes and definitive insight as to if an event is of concern or a potential breach.”

XDR is available as a managed service to augment an in-house team with Trend Micro threat experts. Trend Micro’s Managed XDR provides 24×7 full threat analysis, threat hunting, response plans and remediation recommendations.

“As a cybersecurity channel provider, we hear our customers’ struggle to connect their data for centralized viewing,” said Cindy Kennedy, president of ProGroup . “For many enterprises, the ideal scenario looks like a trusted security advisor helping to handle this process on their behalf. Trend Micro is one of the few vendors even capable of this scope and now they are making it happen.”

