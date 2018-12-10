Trend Micro is Recognized as a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms

Latest distinction adds to rising list of merits





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 10 December 2018 – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, announced its endpoint product has been named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP). This recognition from endpoint security customers follows multiple assessments from analysts and third-party testers.

“The mark of a strong vendor is consistency across multiple evaluation sources and we are happy to add a strong recognition from the constituency that matters the most — our customers,” said Eric Skinner, vice president product marketing, Trend Micro. “Our position in endpoint security wouldn’t be possible without customers’ feedback.”

Trend Micro thanks its customers for the invaluable feedback submitted for this evaluation.

For a more comprehensive collection of customer feedback, visit here.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for EPP focused specifically on Trend Micro’s OfficeScan and Worry-Free Standard solutions. Earlier this month, the company launched an evolution of its OfficeScan endpoint solution, now named Trend Micro Apex One™ . This offering is a simplified option that enhances automated detection and response and provides actionable insights that maximize security for customers.

As the company continues to redefine what’s possible on the endpoint, it recently has been named a market leader in the The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security Suites, Q2 2018; and achieving NSS Labs‘ coveted “Recommended” status for Advanced Endpoint Protection. It has also been named a Leader by Gartner analysts in the January 2018 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms.

About Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice





Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Gartner Magic Quadrants





Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Trend Micro





Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in 50 countries and the world’s most advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their connected world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.hk.





All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.