Trend Micro Named a Leader in Endpoint Security

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 24 September 2019 – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it was cited as a leader with the second-highest score in the current offering category in The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security Suites, Q2 2019 report.





In reference to Trend Micro, Forrester remarked that: “[Their] endpoint security offerings span the full gamut of threat prevention and detection, with market-leading capabilities in both categories. Extensive services are also offered, including MDR services for network, endpoints, messaging, cloud workloads, and servers.”





Trend Micro received the highest possible score for Corporate Vision and Focus (a criterion under the Strategy category), which Trend Micro believes is a recognition of its stable leadership, innovative technology and high-quality product management and development.





“The bullseye for cyber threats is corporate endpoints, making security solutions in this area a crucial component of any enterprise risk management strategy,” said Wendy Moore, vice president of product marketing for Trend Micro. “That’s why we’re delighted to be recognized as a leader in endpoint security. We believe it’s proof that Trend Micro has the strategy, the resources and the range of market-leading capabilities to suit any organization.”





Modern technology can transform endpoint security. With the future of endpoint security in mind, Trend Micro has enhanced its proposition with the release of Apex One, the evolution of its advanced endpoint security offering. Apex One offers a comprehensive blend of cross-generational threat defense capabilities from a single, easy-to manage agent — available as SaaS or on-premises.





Although critically important, the endpoint is just one piece of the cybersecurity puzzle. That’s why Trend Micro offers these security capabilities as part of a Connected Threat Defense strategy, which ensures each IT layer shares intelligence to enhance visibility and real-time threat protection and response.





In the report, Forrester pointed out that, “Its Connected Threat Defense architecture provides integrated threat intelligence and control over an extensive portfolio of email, endpoint, network, cloud, and security products aimed at enterprise buyers.”





“Trend is well positioned for large or small organizations looking for a complete endpoint security suite, especially those with complex deployment requirements,” it concluded.





To download a complimentary copy of the full report, click here.





