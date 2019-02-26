Trend Micro New Offering Enables Telecom Provides to Push a Security Layer Across Users’ Digital Life

Trend Micro Consumer Connect stops threats before they can compromise smart home or mobile devices

HONG KONG , CHINA – Media OutReach – February 26, 2019 – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced a comprehensive security suite designed for telecom companies to deploy to better protect their users. This suite protects customers’ whole digital life against known and unknown threats by laying a virtual security layer around devices. Trend Micro Consumer Connect is highly scalable, easy to integrate and simple to deploy, adding a competitive advantage for leading telecom providers.

With 5G set to drive a new era of IoT adoption*, telecoms have a unique opportunity to add value by protecting their customers. Trend Micro research predicts an IoT “worm war” will emerge this year, as hackers compete to compromise home devices including routers, conscripting them into botnets like the notorious Mirai campaigns that led to some of the biggest DDoS attacks ever recorded.

“Smart home device sales are expected to reach $1.3bn by 2022[2], but cyber-criminals are primed to take advantage of design flaws and insecure configuration to hijack equipment and use it in damaging DDoS, info-stealing and other attacks,” said Akihiko Omikawa, executive vice president IoT security for Trend Micro. “Our new suite securely lets Telecom providers help their customers lock their smart homes against intruders. That’s great news for consumers and our telecom partners, who get a highly flexible, optimizable solution from a committed partner which will help to drive competitive advantage.”

Trend Micro Consumer Connect combines endpoint protection, network defense and data security capabilities, leveraging Trend Micro’s industry leading Smart Protection Network for global threat intelligence. A handy smartphone app provides visibility and control where users need it most, enabling them to check which devices are protected.

It protects against ransomware, zero-day threats, info-stealing trojans, crypto-mining, and other online threats designed to compromise IoT endpoints, covering all smart home devices plus PCs and mobiles.

Telecom partners also benefit from Trend Micro’s unbeatable end-to-end support. Features include: simple API-based integration into the partner’s infrastructure and processes; flexible solution to align to customers’ needs; a security dashboard to help partners better understand their customers; exceptional support throughout the customer journey; and built-in marketing toolkits to drive ARPU and business growth.

Trend Micro will introduce its new integrated security suite at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, February 25-28, 2019. This flexible solution aligns to customers’ needs and all under a single subscription. To find out more visit our website.

*Gartner predicts the number of global connected things will reach 25 billion by 2021.



[2] IDC News Release, All Categories of Smart Home Devices Forecast to Deliver Double-Digit Growth Through 2022, 1 October 2018

