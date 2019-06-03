Trend Micro Partners with Market Leading Security Awareness Vendors to Offer Comprehensive Free Training Content

Organizations have access to free content to educate teams on critical threats

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 3 June 2019 – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced partnerships with several leading cybersecurity training providers to help businesses protect their employees from the latest cyber threats. To ensure customers have a wide variety of training styles and formats, Trend Micro is teaming up with four leading partners: NINJIO, InfoSec, NextTech Security , and GoldPhish .

The new training materials are available on Trend Micro’s Phish Insight tool, which is a free, highly flexible security awareness solution. This new educational platform will offer customers a diverse library of training content to enhance employee awareness initiatives and arm organizations with the resources they need to improve overall enterprise security.

“All businesses today are susceptible to socially engineered phishing emails and BEC attacks, which can cause severe financial and reputational damage,” said Wendy Moore, vice president of product marketing for Trend Micro. “We want to help make the digital world safer, and have partnered with four leading organizations from around the world to offer educational resources to complement our free Phish Insight tool. Adding educational resources allow companies to not only test their employees’ security awareness, but also improve this awareness.”

Reported BEC attacks cost global businesses nearly $1.3 billion in 2018, more than any other threat category, and phishing emails are linked to a third of data breaches and 94% of malware occurring last year. The latest improvements to Phish Insight will enable businesses to better train staff to curb the impact of these threats.

In line with customer feedback, Trend Micro is working with multiple proven training providers to offer a wide range of content to fit the broadest possible variety of organizational cultures — whether that’s a more conservative teaching style or animated story telling. Some firms will prefer micro learning experiences for their employees whereas other will prefer longer more detailed training sessions, the key is to have enough choice to meet this demand.

Customers will have access to the content that best fits their needs with no contracts or subscriptions, completely free for the first six months during a beta period.

For more information on the new resources and free phishing simulation tool, please visit https://phishinsight.trendmicro.com/en/training.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world’s most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their journey to the cloud. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.hk.