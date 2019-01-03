The 10 trendiest destinations you should visit around the world in 2019

- Travel site Kayak recently announced its list of the top 10 travel destinations that will trend in 2019.
- The 10 spots are located around the world, from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Bali, Indonesia.
- The top travel destination this year is expected to be Mexico City, Mexico.
It might be less than a week into 2019, but it’s never too early to start mapping out your travel plans for the new year. And don’t worry if you’re unsure of where to go.
Travel website Kayak recently shared its list of the top trending travel destinations for 2019. The search engine analyzed more than 1.5 billion annual travel searches to find its data, and then compiled everything from hotel prices to weather statistics for each location.
Spanning the globe from Mexico to Indonesia, these are the 10 trendiest travel spots of 2019, according to Kayak.
10. Munich, Germany, will trend among tourists who love to view historic sights in the daytime, and indulge in fast-paced nightlife in the evening.
Popular art galleries like SPERLING and Deborah Schamoni are likely to thank for the recent 34% increase in searches for Munich.
9. Known for its beautiful beaches and daring hiking trails, Maui, Hawaii, has something for every type of traveler.
If you’re hoping to travel from the island’s resorts to its museums and beaches, Kayak recommends renting a car. Of course, the island is large, and seeing Maui in its entirety might be difficult, but doing so will help you understand why searches for the spot have increased by 35%.
8. Rome, Italy, has seen a 39% increase in searches, likely thanks to its rich history and opportunities for sightseeing.
If you choose Rome as your destination of choice this year, don’t be surprised to find a “service tax” on your receipt when dining. Tipping is not customary in Italy, so the fee is added in its place, according to Kayak.
7. Paris, France, continues to be one of the most highly searched travel destinations.
The city is full of exceptional shopping, dining, and art, so it’s no surprise that Paris has recently garnered a 41% search increase from travelers.
6. Travelers seeking street art and shopping will want to visit Lisbon, Portugal.
Metro riders should make sure to get off at the Avenida Metro stop and turn down Rua do Salida, according to Kayak. There, Lisbon visitors will find an apartment building with a red frog over the doorbell, leading to the Red Frog Speakeasy.
Read more: 12 tips to make the most of your trip to Portugal
5. With a 43% increase in searches, Guadalajara, Mexico is one of two Mexican cities to make Kayak’s list.
The family-friendly city is home to book stores, galleries, and cafes, all of which stock high-quality items for surprisingly low prices, according to Kayak.
4. The Bahamas may be known for its dolphins and pink beaches, but the country has seen a 45% search increase thanks to its more underrated spots.
Instead of paying the 15% gratuity that most restaurants will charge, Kayak recommends visiting the farmer’s markets found throughout Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.
3. Coffee fanatics are responsible for Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, becoming a trendy vacation spot.
At places like the Du Mien Garden Coffee shop, visitors sip their drinks while enjoying the location’s waterfalls and pools. The local business is one of many establishments that has boosted Ho Chi Minh’s searches by 49%.
2. Searches for Bali, Indonesia, have increased by 65% in recent months.
Visitors of Bali have a lot of entertainment options, ranging from clubs, to resorts, and luxurious restaurants like Padi Fine Dining.
1. Mexico City, Mexico, tops the list with a 73% search increase, becoming the trendiest travel destination for 2019.
Dubbed the Design Capital of the World, Mexico City is home to upcoming artists and entrepreneurs who continue to enhance the city’s rich history and culture.
