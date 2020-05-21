The 8 streaming TV shows gaining the most buzz this week, from Hulu’s ‘The Great’ to DC’s ‘Stargirl’

caption “Stargirl” source DC Universe

Hulu’s “The Great” and DC’s “Stargirl” are some of the buzziest streaming TV shows this week.

Every week, data company Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with the top streaming originals with the biggest week-over-week increase in demand in the US.

These aren’t necessarily the most popular titles, but the ones that are gaining the most momentum.

Netflix’s hit comedy “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” which wrapped up its final season last year, saw a revival in audience interest recently when the streaming giant released an interactive movie.

This week measured the increase in demand from the week of May 6 to May 12 to the week of May 13 to May 19.

These aren’t necessarily the most popular titles in the US but they are the ones gaining the most momentum among audiences. DC Universe’s “Stargirl” debuted on the streaming service on Monday and then on The CW network the following day. And positive word-of-mouth is spreading about Hulu’s “The Great,” which premiered this month.

The Italian series “Skam Italia” was high in demand this week, but likely due to piracy, according to Parrot Analytics. It’s not available to stream in the US, so we excluded it.

The top series on the rise this week is Netflix’s “White Lines,” from Álex Pina, creator of its mega-hit “Money Heist.”

Below are the top 8 streaming original TV shows on the rise this week:

8. “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Demand increase: 67.3%

Description: “Soldier Adora finds a magic sword – and her identity as legendary hero She-Ra. She joins the Rebellion, but her best friend stays with the evil Horde.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100% (season 5)

What critics said: “‘She-Ra’s’ fifth and final season surprised me with the actualization of its central queer love story.” – Los Angeles Times (season 5)

Season 5 premiered May 15. See more insights for “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.”

7. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Demand increase: 95.3%

Description: “When a woman is rescued from a doomsday cult and lands in New York City, she must navigate a world she didn’t think even existed anymore.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94% (season 4)

What critics said: “Ellie Kemper’s bold gameness has powered the show for so long that it’s almost easy to take it for granted; even while she’s failed to truly grow all that much over the years, her enthusiasm and dedication to the role remains engaging.” – Indiewire (season 4)

Season 4 wrapped up in January 2019. The interactive movie “Kimmy vs. the Reverend” debuted May 12. See more insights for “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

6. “A.P. Bio” (Peacock)

source Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Demand increase: 157.3%

Description: “When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton) loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement Biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids for his own benefit. Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100% (season 2)

What critics said: “It’d be nice to see what happens next, but even if we don’t, at least we got some pleasantly mean laughs (and a whole bunch of very funny young performers to keep an eye on in the years to come) along the way.” – AV Club (season 2)

Season 3 will debut on NBCUniversal’s Peacock, which launches in July (the service is currently in beta). See more insights for “A.P. Bio.”

5. “The Great” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Demand increase: 158.8%

Description: “The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. A fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside. A very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles she played over her lifetime as lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 84% (Season 1)

What critics said: “The most pleasant surprise here is Fanning, a skilled dramatic actor who hasn’t had many chances to show her comedy chops over the course of her career.” – NPR (Season 1)

Season 1 debuted May 15. See more insights for “The Great.”

4. “Stargirl” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Demand increase: 191.3%

Description: “The new DC UNIVERSE drama series, STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (series star BREC BASSINGER) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to take up the legacy of a long lost superhero team – The Justice Society of America – and stop the villains of the past.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93% (season 1)

What critics said: “It is neither grim nor frivolous. It’s just a good time – and who doesn’t want that every once in awhile?” – RogerEbert.com (Season 1)

Season 1 debuted on May 18. See more insights for “Stargirl.”

3. “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Demand increase: 199.4%

Description: “Every Sunday, Hasan Minhaj brings an incisive and nuanced perspective to global news, politics and culture in his unique comedy series.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

Volume 6 debuted May 17. See more insights for “Patriot Act.”

2. “Magic for Humans” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Demand increase: 542.9%

Description: “From baffling people on the street to orchestrating elaborate tricks, Justin Willman blends good-natured magic with grown-up laughs.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

Season 3 debuted May 15. See more insights for “Magic for Humans.”

1. “White Lines” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Demand increase: 21,298.5%

Description: “Zoe Walker leaves her quiet life behind to investigate her brother’s disappearance in Ibiza, where she quickly heads down a decadent and dangerous path.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67% (season 1)

What critics said: “White Lines has been hyped as the hit of the summer, and even though it will not be the summer any of us were expecting I’d be surprised if this lurid, swirling, fantastically confident creation didn’t hit the spot.” – Guardian (season 1)

Season 1 debuted May 15. See more insights for “White Lines.”