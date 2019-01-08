Clemson’s breakout true freshman quarterback prepared for the playoff by studying opponents while eating at Chick-Fil-A

source Sean M. Haffey/Getty

Clemson’s true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a breakout game to help the Tigers beat Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship.

According to a report, Lawrence is obsessed with Chick-Fil-A and prepared for Alabama and Notre Dame in the playoffs by eating at Chick-Fil-A and watching film of those teams, a high school tradition of his.

Clemson seemed to give Lawrence’s tradition a nod after the game, getting Chick-Fil-A for a postgame meal.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had his big breakout moment on Monday, helping the Tiger beats the Alabama Crimson Tide, 44-16, in the College Football Playoff championship.

Lawrence, a 19-year-old true freshman who took over the starting quarterback job early in the season, threw for 347 yards and 3 touchdowns, shredding a stout Alabama defense and out-dueling Heisman candidate Tua Tagovailoa.

Lawrence was a high school star who set Georgia state records in passing yards and touchdowns, and he’s only continued his trajectory to the college level. According to ESPN’s Ryan McGee, the fuel behind Lawrence’s stardom may be Chick-Fil-A.

According to McGee, when Lawrence was in high school, he was such a local celebrity, that he would hide out in corner booths in Chick-Fil-A with his laptop to watch film on upcoming opponents.

The tradition hasn’t changed. McGee reported that in preparation for Alabama and Notre Dame in the semifinal, Lawrence went to Chick-Fil-A and ate chicken sandwiches while watching film of upcoming opponents. There is a Chick-Fil-A on Clemson’s campus, so Lawrence probably didn’t have to travel too far.

He must have a reputation with his teammates. After the game, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow joked to McGee about Lawrence’s demeanor: “Look at his face. You couldn’t tell if he’s just won the national championship or if he’s just headed down to Chick-Fil-A to eat. He’s ice, man.”

There was a treat for Lawrence after leading Clemson to the national title, too. According to McGee, Chick-Fil-A was the postgame meal.