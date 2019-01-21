Tribecar is opening its S$2 car rental service to new drivers, just in time for Chinese New Year

Singapore Press Holdings

If you’ve just gotten your driver’s license but don’t yet own a car, there’s now a way for you to start hitting the roads without breaking the bank.

Singapore-based car and motorcycle sharing company Tribecar announced on Monday (Jan 21) that it is now opening its S$2-an-hour (US$1.48) car rental service to new drivers.

“New drivers” is defined by the company as those under the age of 23 and/or those with less than two years’ driving experience.

“We have noticed an increasing demand for car rental services among drivers who have recently received their driving licences, and saw an opportunity to serve the market,” said Adrian Lee, co-founder of Tribecar.

The company will kick off the initiative with an introductory fleet of car – which includes popular models such as Hyundai Avante, Toyota Altis, Mazda 3 and Mitsubishi Lancer.

These new drivers will be covered by an “enhanced insurance fee”, and as such, they will incur higher rental rates than that of experienced drivers.

Those who are interested have to register and book a car through Tribecar’s website. After doing so and after confirming their deposit, drivers can collect their cars at their selected location, which is also where they will eventually return the cars.

The cars will be parked near MRT stations in Chai Chee, Choa Chu Kang, Seng Kang, Jurong East and Punggol.

Singaporeans and Permanent Residents with local driving licenses will also need to put down a refundable S$200 security deposit upon registration, the car sharing company said.

In anticipation of the upcoming Lunar New Year, Tribecar is aiming to quadruple its fleet size, and will offer models such as Hyundai Avante, Toyota Altis, Mazda 3 and Mitsubishi Lancer.

Meanwhile, experienced drivers – those who have been driving for more than two years and are above the age of 23 – will have access to over 370 vehicles located at over 270 locations in Singapore.

With the Lunar New Year approaching, Tribecar will be increasing its fleet size in the coming weeks.

