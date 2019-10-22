source MediaNews Group/Longmont Times-Call/Getty Images

Trick-or-treating has a long and winding history, beginning as a tradition during a Celtic holiday in medieval Europe.

The modern version of the Halloween tradition began to take shape after it was brought to the US in the 19th century.

Read on for the history of trick-or-treating and other Halloween traditions.

It’s that time of year again – when neighborhood kids will go door to door dressed as pirates, ghouls, and superheroes in pursuit of sweets from generous neighbors and shopkeepers.

Nowadays, kids won’t necessarily perform any tricks for their treats, but this wasn’t always the case.

Halloween has a long and storied history that began in Europe around 2,000 years ago. The earliest versions of the holiday were largely about honoring the souls of the recently deceased and fending off ghosts with not-so-friendly intentions.

The holiday took many twists and turns over the years before evolving into the candy- and costume-filled spectacle that more than 160 million Americans take part in today.

Here’s a look at the long and fascinating timeline of trick-or-treating.

The first trick-or-treaters were poor children in medieval Europe, who would go door-to-door begging for food and money during the Celtic holiday Samhain — celebrated on October 31. In exchange, they would offer to pray for the souls of their neighbors’ recently departed loved ones.

source Rykoff Collection / Getty Images

This tradition was called “souling.” It took place during Samhain, the night before the Celtic New Year, when it was believed that the dead roamed the Earth – and only community prayer could save their souls.

Source: Today I Found Out

By the 19th century, the Catholic​ Church had co-opted Samhain and the Celtic New Year, rechristening them ‘All Hallow’s Eve’ and ‘All Souls’ Day.’

source 31st October 1886: Irish Halloween celebrations, including the party game ‘bobbing for apples’.

During this era of pre-Halloween, trick-or-treaters got a little more adventurous. Instead of just promising prayer, they started singing songs, telling jokes, or staging doorstep performances for their treats. The tradition came to be known as mumming.

Source: Time, The History Channel

Single young women would perform tricks of their own on All Hallow’s Eve, in hopes that they would discover the identities of their future husbands — and ideally be married by the following year.

source Bettmann / Getty Images

These tricks involved throwing apple peels or cracking eggs into a bowl in hopes that their future husband’s initials would appear. One even had them looking in the mirror in a candlelit room to see a reflection of their beloved’s face.

Source: The History Channel, Mental Floss

Candy didn’t get introduced to the trick-or-treating rotation until about the 1920s, but neighbors did hand out a different kind of sweet to 19th-century beggars — a round pastry called a ‘soul cake.’

source Bill Peters / Getty Images

It was made with nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon, and raisins, and stamped with a cross on top that symbolized a soul being saved from Purgatory. The earliest soul cakes were placed outside homes to prevent mischievous spirits from playing tricks on All Souls’ Day, but eventually, the sweet buns were baked for real-life trick-or-treaters.

Source: The History Channel, NPR

The 19th century also introduced the offering of nuts and fruits to trick-or-treaters — especially apples. It started with the ​ancient Roman harvest festival of Pomona, named after the goddess of fruitful abundance, which took place on November 1.

source Bettmann / Getty Images

Pomona was associated with apples, and apples were in turn considered a symbol of love and fertility. The significance of this fruit likely evolved into the modern-day Halloween tradition of bobbing for apples.

Source: PBS, The History Channel

Halloween costumes have their origins in a medieval tradition called ‘guising,’ or disguising oneself as a ghost to blend in with the nefarious spirits who emerged during Samhain.

source D. Corson/ClassicStock /Getty Images

Ancient Celts would hide behind masks or paint their faces black and wear old clothing so the ghosts wouldn’t recognize and taunt them. Later, when the holiday morphed into All Hallow’s Eve, people began dressing up as angels, saints, and devils as they roamed the neighborhood bargaining for treats.

Source: The History Channel

By the late 19th century, immigrants flooding America from Europe — especially from Ireland during the Irish Potato Famine — brought their All Hallow’s Eve traditions with them, and modern-day Halloween started to take shape.

caption Children in costumes arriving at a Halloween party, USA, circa 1955. A sign on the door warns ‘Beware — ghosts are within!’ source Joe Clark/Getty Images

Some American colonists had been celebrating Guy Fawkes Day around the same time of year, but souling and guising quickly took its place. The mass commercialization of Halloween, however, didn’t take hold for another 50 years or so.

Source: The History Channel

Much to the dismay of communities throughout the US, mischief truly took over Halloween by the 20th century. And it devolved into full-blown vandalism and crime around the time of the Great Depression.

source Bettmann / Getty Images

In the 1920s, souling was replaced with pranking, and the shenanigans only got worse the following decade, when the Great Depression hit. Youth-fueled mischief devolved into flat-out vandalism and violence, as overturned cars, trashed houses, and even harassment and assault became common.

Source: The History Channel

Amid the mayhem, parents and community leaders demanded a call to action. They insisted the more superstitious and scary aspects of the holiday be replaced with more wholesome traditions in order to curb the crime.

caption In this photo, taken around 1960, a group of children wearing Halloween costumes wait in a trick-or-treat line to receive apples from an officer at a police precinct source American Stock Archive / Getty Images

This gave rise to organized community get-togethers, activities, and parades in the 1920s, which later morphed into Halloween parties in the 1950s.

Source: The History Channel

One theory holds that modern-day trick-or-treating emerged as a way to bring order to the chaos and keep citizens safe on October 31.

source Bettmann / Getty Images

Parents borrowed from the tradition of souling and now offered up their homes as welcoming places for millions of young baby boomers to receive snacks – a sort of friendly bribe in exchange for good behavior and no more trouble-making.

Source: The History Channel, PBS

As the sugar rations of the Great Depression were lifted, candy companies started cashing in on the new Halloween tradition.

caption Portrait of a family trick-or-treating near Walgreens on State Street, Chicago, Illinois, circa 1987. source Chicago History Museum / Getty Images

At first, costumed kids went door to door for things like coins, toys, nuts, and fruit. But by the 1950s, candy manufacturers saw an opportunity to seize upon the youth-centric holiday and took it. Halloween candy campaigns emerged in full force, parents saw a cost-effective treat that was easy to distribute, and the rest is history.

Source: The Atlantic

The vandalism issue also ushered in the concept of haunted houses.

caption Thrill seekers react to a Chateau Le Fear cast member as he performs at the house of horror interactive walk-through show on October 31, 2015 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. source Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Although it seems contradictory – as houses decorated with cobwebs and ghouls are just the kind of spooky stuff parents were trying to ban – they felt it was another effective way to distract restless young men during the Great Depression. Families would go all-out with horrifying Halloween decor and booby traps, then invite trick-or-treaters in for a dose of contained mischief.

Source: Smithsonian Magazine, The History Channel

As Halloween parties became more ubiquitous, Halloween treats also evolved into festive baked desserts that were more elaborate than their soul-cake predecessors.

source kokouu/Getty Images

Halloween cookie cutters grew popular for making biscuits shaped like witches and pumpkins. Cupcakes became another holiday favorite and would often be topped with icing in orange and black, which represented harvest and death and were fast becoming Halloween’s official colors.

Source: PBS

While holiday baking gets more sophisticated as time goes on, mass-produced candy still rules the trick-or-treating industry.

source Shutterstock/Leena Robinson

It’s estimated that more than 160 million Americans will buy Halloween candy this year for neighborhood kids – and spend a whopping $2.6 billion on it. Some of the most popular modern-day Halloween candy includes Reese’s peanut butter cups, M&Ms, and Milk Duds. Soul cakes? Never heard of ’em.

Source: The Candy Industry, The Balance

Halloween costumes have also seen a fascinating evolution. The most basic medieval and 19th-century DIY disguises consisted of ghosts, angels, and saints, but by the end of the century, it was all about pop culture.

source MediaNews Group / Boulder Daily Camera / Getty Images

Mass-produced costumes started to emerge in the early 20th century, when modern-day Halloween really took root. Characters from cartoons, books, and other pop culture mediums were in high demand – and by the time World War II ended, they became much more affordable.

Source: Insider, The Balance

Fast-forward to the present day, and Americans spend a staggering $3.2 billion on Halloween costumes.

While pop culture costumes are still a mainstay, the more traditionally spooky get-ups are still statistically the most coveted across the country. Witches, pirates, vampires, zombies, and ghosts reign supreme, but superheroes are consistently popular choices – especially the Avengers.

Source: Business Insider

Today, commercialism has fully taken over Halloween. In fact, companies use the holiday — which lands one month prior to Black Friday — as the earliest indicator of how profitable they’ll be for the holiday season.

In 2018, consumers spent a frightful $9 billion on Halloween, all told.

Source: Business Insider